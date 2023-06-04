Robbie Deas disappointed to be leaving Caley Thistle – but wants to play at highest level possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Deas disappointed to be leaving Caley Thistle – but wants to play at highest level possible

The defender's three-year spell in the Highland capital will come to an end when his contract expires this summer.

By Callum Law
Robbie Deas wishes he could have helped Inverness Caley Thistle back to the Premiership after confirming the Scottish Cup final will be his last game for the club.

The defender’s three-year stint in the Highland capital will come to an end when his contract expires.

Deas says he would like to stay at Caley Thistle, but a desire to play at a higher level is his reason for moving on.

During the 23-year-old’s time at the Caley Jags, they almost made it back to the top flight but lost to St Johnstone in last season’s play-off final.

This season in the Championship they were hampered by injuries – including Deas who was out from October to February with a broken leg – and finished sixth, but enjoyed a memorable run to the Scottish Cup final before losing 3-1 to Celtic on Saturday.

Addressing his future, Deas said: “I’m going to be moving on, I wanted to be moving on with Inverness and playing at the highest level possible.

“Games like Saturday are the games you want to be involved in.

“I’ve loved Inverness so much and I wish I could continue my journey with them, but I’ve decided to move on.

“I can’t say too much more about it just now, but I’ll enjoy my summer holidays and go again next season.

“I’ve fallen in love with Inverness but I want to playing at the highest level possible. I wish it was with Inverness, we’ve fallen short and I’m disappointed with that but I’ve got great memories.

Robbie Deas at the end of the Scottish Cup final

“The amount of games I’ve played is exactly what I wanted when I joined.

“I also wanted to get the club back to the Premiership and unfortunately we’ve fallen short with that.

“In the last two seasons we’ve been 45 minutes away from Premiership football and then reaching a Scottish Cup final, if you’d said that would happen when I signed I might have struggled to believe it.”

Tough against treble winners

Deas would have loved to sign off at Caley Thistle by winning the Scottish Cup, but they were unable to upset Celtic.

The former Hoops youth player added: “It’s difficult against a team of that calibre – they’re treble winners for a reason.

“We kept them as quiet as we could, the goals we lost I think we could have done better with.

“We had them shaking for five minutes after we scored and it was a good day out for the fans.

“I’m delighted we managed to get here to give something back to the fans. I’m disappointed to walk away with nothing but against a team of that calibre it’s difficult.

“You don’t go into any game without believing you can win and we all had that in us.

“When we got the goal we had a glimmer of hope but fatigue maybe kicked in towards the end and we couldn’t quite get the goal to equalise and force extra-time.”

