Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes

By Reporter
August 28, 2022, 10:13 am
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted his side must improve after a 5-0 defeat at Alloa Athletic.

The Blue Toon sit bottom of League One with only one point from their opening five games and 16 goals conceded.

McInally said: “We shot ourselves in the foot from the very start of the match and we never really recovered. We were well beaten.

“It was not that we were being peppered with shots, but we did not play well.

“At Peterhead, we do not have a blame culture in place, and I have the responsibility of getting things right.

“It hurts, and I am not a good loser.

“We need to change the way we are playing and cut out the errors in our play. It is hard to legislate for that.

“Today we were not good enough, we need to improve, and I am sure we will.”

New signing Christiano Kisuka started in attack for the Blue Toon after completing his move from Yoker Athletic.

Peterhead fell behind in the opening minute when Alloa’s Bradley Rodden sent Connor Sammon through on goal and he fired beyond Jack Newman.

Chris Kisuka on the attack for Peterhead against Alloa. 

The home side doubled their lead when George Stanger headed home a Cameron O’Donnell corner after 13 minutes.

Peterhead began to settle and took the game to the home side with Kisuka showing his skills and posing a threat alongside Jordon Brown.

The debutant had a chance to score but his effort on thhe turn was blocked by Andy Graham.

From that clearance, the hosts stormed down the ffield and netted their third when Bradley Rodden applied the finishing touch to a Ross MacIver pass.

Kisuka fired in another shot that went wide before Max Gillies went close with a 35-yard strike.

Sammon made it 4-0 with a fierce strike from the edge of the penalty area before 17-year-old Luke Rankin completed the scoring in injury time.

One of the few positives on a tough day was Kisuka making his first appearance for Peterhead.

The 30-year-old was a youth player at Aberdeen and Rangers and went on to have a spell in Swedish football.

More recently, he has been playing for West of Scotland League teams Beith, East Kilbride Thistle and Yoker Athletic.

McInally said: “Christiano was recommended to us and we brought him in to have a look.

“He has a good pedigree in the game, and good experience, but the thing that stood out to me was the work he puts in.

“I had a good chat with him this week about stepping up to senior football after a few years away from it and he is really determined to make it work.

“He will get a platform to do that here.

“He is a big, lively confident character and the rest of the squad warmed to him straightaway.”

