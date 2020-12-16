Ross County’s full focus on Livingston tie, says Stuart Kettlewell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stuart Kettlewell insists Ross County will not have one eye on Saturday’s crucial Premiership match against Hamilton Accies when they face Livingston in the Betfred Cup tonight.

The Staggies face Livi at Almondvale in this evening’s quarter-final tie, with a last four spot at Hampden Park up for grabs for the winning side.

The match, which County set up courtesy of their impressive 2-0 win at Celtic last month, comes in the midst of a disappointing run of league form in which the Dingwall outfit have failed to record a win in their last nine games.

The Staggies are now bottom of the table, with Saturday’s opponents Hamilton just a point above them.

Despite Saturday’s crucial Victoria Park encounter looming large, Kettlewell says County’s focus will not shift from the trip to West Lothian.

Kettlewell said: “I never look to the game beyond the next one we have got to come.

“We just have to focus on Livingston, and I will play my strongest team and look to win the game.

“I will look to maximise every piece of energy, mentality and quality we can possibly get for the Livingston game.

“Come Wednesday night, into Thursday, we will start to look at Hamilton.

“I understand it is such a big fixture in the league, but we can only build any kind of run from that next game and it’s a cup game for us.

“We will put everything into trying to get to a semi final at Hampden, because I always believe that can spring you forward and get you going in the league as well.”

Kettlewell feels ending this week with two strong results can transform the mood at Victoria Park following their slide to the foot of the table.

He added: “With the games coming thick and fast it probably tells you there is an opportunity, that within the space of six or seven days we could be feeling a whole lot better about ourselves.

“In all honesty, I’m not devastated about the performances against Rangers and Aberdeen.

“There were so many good parts about it. As I keep saying to the players, we can’t keep dwelling on that. We need to change our fortunes and see if we can find that rub of the green.

“It’s coming down to key moments in games, and small factors where they are not going for us just now. We need to try and turn that on its head.”

Livingston go into tonight’s game in fine form, having won their last three games since David Martindale took interim charge following Gary Holt’s resignation.

Kettlewell says the Staggies will be well prepared for Livi’s threats, adding: “I think everybody has this perception Livingston are very direct, and up and at you.

“They are a fully committed side, but I think sometimes we don’t give them credit for some of the technical players they have in their team as well.

“I think they bring quite a variety. They are good at set-plays, they have the option of long throws and trying to get balls inside the penalty area, but I also believe they have some decent players as well.

“We have to be well versed in a variety of situations against them, and not just thinking it’s going to be that direct nature all the time.

“They have a couple of guys who are quite clearly in form. We know Josh Mullin’s strengths and qualities, his deliveries into the box from open play and from dead ball situations.

“I don’t think there will be any great change in how Livingston play and what they do. That continuity will be there with David being in charge, and we have probably seen that in the last couple of weeks.

“There are a whole host of things we have to focus on if we are going to get a result on Wednesday.”