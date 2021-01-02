Ross County held to 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in Dingwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Victoria Park in a result which sees them return to the foot of the Premiership.

Ross Draper had given County the lead midway through the first half, however Craig Conway’s penalty six minutes later secured a point for the Perth side.

Hamilton Accies’ victory over Motherwell means County are now back at the bottom of the table, albeit only behind Well on goal difference.

County made three changes from the side which ended a 12-match league winless streak with Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph over Hibernian at Easter Road. Jason Naismith played his first game since returning to Victoria Park last month, while Charlie Lakin and Ross Draper also returned, with Carl Tremarco, Alex Iacovitti and Jordan Tillson dropping out.

County showed early threat against a Saints side which had failed to win in their last eight league games, with Naismith rifling a shot against the side netting on 16 minutes.

The Staggies looked intent in the early stages and they were rewarded with the lead on 20 minutes, with Naismith’s cross from the right not cleared by the Saints defence, before landing for Draper to lash home from close-range.

Saints looked for a quick response, with former Caley Thistle defender Shaun Rooney volleying well over from a decent position, however the visitors were handed the perfect chance to level when Keith Watson brought down Conway on 26 minutes. The winger stepped up to confidently stroke past Ross Laidlaw, despite the Staggies goalkeeper going the correct way.

County looked to instantly regain their lead, with Oli Shaw seeing a shot from the edge of the box well gathered by Zander Clark following Harry Paton’s lay-off.

There was little between the sides, with Paton nearly caught out on the edge of his own box early in the second half, however Conway’s delivery found no takers.

County remained dangerous, with Stephen Kelly seeing an effort deflected narrowly wide from the edge of the box just before the hour mark.

Saints had a chance on the breakaway on 65 minutes when a clearance put Chris Kane through on goal, however he blasted his effort over from 20 yards.

Kane had an even better chance following David Wotherspoon’s headed through ball two minutes later, however he lashed his first time strike wide.

Saints continued to look dangerous, with Liam Gordon forcing an excellent full stretch save by Laidlaw after getting on the end of Conway’s free-kick.

The Staggies could have nicked it three minutes from time, with Clark pulling off a wonderful save to thwart Watson’s header from a Kelly corner.

Clark had to make another fine save to deny teenager Josh Reid his first senior goal after the teenager had struck from the edge of the box, however it ended all square.