Ross County running rule over midfielders Sam Stanton and David Cancola

Ross County manager John Hughes is assessing midfielders Sam Stanton and David Cancola as he steps up his efforts to bolster the Staggies’ squad.

Both players are free agents, with Edinburgh-born Stanton having recently left American side Phoenix Rising after previously playing for Hibernian and Dundee United.

Austrian midfielder Cancola was most recently with Czech side Slovan Liberec, with both players having trained with the Staggies this week.

Having already signed French midfielders Tony Andreu and Mohamed Maouche this month, Hughes is hopeful he can add further to his pool.

He said: “When you see a new face coming onto the training pitch it gives the rest of the players a lift.

“We’ll look at their fitness levels and qualities, we’ll hopefully get one or two in.

“If you can justify it to the chairman he will give the nod, it won’t be anything long-term – you dangle the carrot and give them the chance to grab it.”

© SNS Group

Hughes is hopeful he can get the best out of 26-year-old Stanton who he previously worked with when he was Hibernian manager, with the former Scotland under-21 international having recently trained with Championship side Dundee.

Hughes added: “Sam was a young kid when I was at Hibs and he had all the potential in the world.

“He’s probably at an age now where he needs a manager who is going to tell him a few home truths and say what he’s going to need to be for the next four or five years to be the best he can be.

“It would be up to me to get it out of him.

“In terms of getting on the ball and passing it, it’s not in question.

“I did due diligence on him with the boys at Dundee United I’d worked with in the past and they were all surprised he was let go by them.

“He was one of their best players, so you take all that in.

“We will have a look at him, he’s meant to be fit and hopefully he can hit the ground running over the next few days.

“If he does that then it will be up to me to get the best out of him.”

Hughes also has high hopes for 24-year-old Cancola, who started his career with Austria Vienna.

Hughes added: “David has played in the Europa League before and is at a good age, he can look after the ball and he was right up to speed in the hard running we did the other day.

“Hopefully he keeps doing well and can get something done.

“Hearts tried to take him in a few years ago, so that shows the pedigree he’s got and hopefully we’ll get something done with him.

“Training is designed to see these boys, let them show what they can do and hopefully prove they’re able to help us.”