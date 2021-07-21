Ross County boss Malky Mackay pleased to finally get season going with a victory

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his side will feel the benefit of getting up and running in the Premier Sports Cup.

Alex Iacovtti’s headed goal just after the break earned the Staggies three points, even though they cannot qualify, with just Montrose to face this weekend.

This was Mackay’s first competitive match in charge of County after they were forced to forfeit their Premier Sports Cup group games against Forfar Athletic and Dundee due to a Covid outbreak at the Dingwall club.

Those cancellations cost County successive 3-0 defeats and effectively put them out of the competition before a ball was kicked at Dudgeon Park.

However, Mackay, who is hoping to add more new faces over the next week, was grateful to get the chance to get going in the cup.

He said: “It is great to actually start off my career with Ross County and I give good respect to the Premier Sports Cup because we haven’t been able to play in it, but we have these two games this week.

“It’s good to get involved with that as well, in a game that really meant something.

“We had three or four kids on the bench other than the ones that came on.

“Off the back of what we have just gone through (with Covid), I was waiting to see if anyone was struggling with their chests.

“One or two were, but they wanted to keep going at that point. The doctor and physio checked them and they were fine to keep going.

“It was great to get everyone through the game with no injuries, a clean sheet and we are another week away from the Covid situation. That’s a good start. From Thursday, we turn our attention to Montrose.”

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay, meanwhile, believes another testing 90 minutes ahead of their Highland League kick-off against Deveronvale will have done them no harm.

He said: “I thought it was a good, competitive game.

“We knew they would have the bulk of possession and that turned out to be the case, but I thought our shape was good.

“We worked really hard and that was something we emphasised before the game.

“I don’t think we got to those levels in the three previous group games.

“We said go out, work hard, keep our shape and discipline – and they did that.”