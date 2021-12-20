Ross County fan view: Late lapses continue to hinder progress under Malky Mackay

From our own last minute heroics just a few games ago, to the spoils of dropping points at the death, the scenes of jubilation are remembered for years to come.

But when last minute goals are being condemned to concession, they are so painful.

It’s a case of how good could that have been for Malky Mackay’s County after facing Celtic and Livingston.

Most would argue Celtic to be a ‘free hit’ – a game where County would expect nothing.

But if Tony Ralston didn’t spark pandemonium with a last second header, a point against Celtic could have gone a long way; not only in terms of the table but to elevate confidence.

After David Cancola wonderfully arrowed the ball beyond Max Stryjek, Ross County should have had the game won against Livingston in the second half with several chances awaiting to be taken.

As time ticked away the County line sunk deeper, and the shape became more negative with the introduction of Keith Watson to initiate a back five.

With Wednesday’s late winner still dwelling on the mind from just 65 hours before, it was simply deja vu as Ayo Obileye rose highest to nod home on the 89th minute to complete the Livingston rescue mission.

Late goals have been a common theme in Ross County matches this season, with that Livingston goal being the seventh this season in which the Staggies have conceded beyond the 80th minute.

It doesn’t seem a pressing issue at first, but five of those goals have cost seven points. Yes, it’s theoretical, but if those goals hadn’t been conceded Ross County could have been situated closer to the top six than the drop zone, where they have been trapped near the latter all season.

It won’t be a burning issue just yet for Malky with more than half of the campaign still to play, but those 80th minute switch-offs may leave the County faithful pondering what could have been.