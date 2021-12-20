Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Late lapses continue to hinder progress under Malky Mackay

By Peter Mackay
December 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Dominic Samuel in action for Ross County.
From our own last minute heroics just a few games ago, to the spoils of dropping points at the death, the scenes of jubilation are remembered for years to come.

But when last minute goals are being condemned to concession, they are so painful.

It’s a case of how good could that have been for Malky Mackay’s County after facing Celtic and Livingston.

Most would argue Celtic to be a ‘free hit’ – a game where County would expect nothing.

But if Tony Ralston didn’t spark pandemonium with a last second header, a point against Celtic could have gone a long way; not only in terms of the table but to elevate confidence.

After David Cancola wonderfully arrowed the ball beyond Max Stryjek, Ross County should have had the game won against Livingston in the second half with several chances awaiting to be taken.

As time ticked away the County line sunk deeper, and the shape became more negative with the introduction of Keith Watson to initiate a back five.

With Wednesday’s late winner still dwelling on the mind from just 65 hours before, it was simply deja vu as Ayo Obileye rose highest to nod home on the 89th minute to complete the Livingston rescue mission.

Late goals have been a common theme in Ross County matches this season, with that Livingston goal being the seventh this season in which the Staggies have conceded beyond the 80th minute.

It doesn’t seem a pressing issue at first, but five of those goals have cost seven points. Yes, it’s theoretical, but if those goals hadn’t been conceded Ross County could have been situated closer to the top six than the drop zone, where they have been trapped near the latter all season.

It won’t be a burning issue just yet for Malky with more than half of the campaign still to play, but those 80th minute switch-offs may leave the County faithful pondering what could have been.

