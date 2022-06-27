Ross County sign Kazeem Olaigbe on season-long loan from Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County sign Kazeem Olaigbe on season-long loan from Southampton

By Andy Skinner
June 27, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 4:19 pm
Kazeem Olaigbe at Ross County's pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy, after joining on loan from Southampton.
Ross County have signed Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe on a season-long loan deal.

Belgian under-19 international Olaigbe has impressed with Saints’ under-23s side, where he netted 12 goals in 23 appearances last term.

The 19-year-old signed a new contract with Saints in February to keep him at St Mary’s until 2024.

Olaigbe flew into Verona late on Saturday night, in order to join Malky Mackay’s side on their pre-season training camp for the remainder of this week.

Mackay says Olaigbe – who has yet to feature for Southampton’s first team – will be given every opportunity to thrive as he takes his first steps in senior football.

Kazeem Olaigbe at Ross County's pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy, after joining on loan from Southampton.
Belgian will be given opportunity to follow Hungbo’s pathway

The Staggies boss hopes Olaigbe can follow in the same pathway as Joseph Hungbo, who arrived on loan from Watford with little first team experience last summer before going on to become a stellar performer for the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay said: “Kazeem is a young, exciting talent.

“He is probably in the same mould as Joseph Hungbo was last year. He was coming in with not a lot of experience in the league.

“Kazeem has done well for the under-23s in Premier League 2. He was up for player of the year in the league, which shows how well he is thought of.

“He is a Belgian youth international who has been involved in their under-19s European Championships.

“There is clearly quality there. What he now needs to do is go out and play, and test himself against men.

“I have been there, seen it and done it, so I will know how we need to bleed him in and look after him.

“He can play as a winger or a 10, so it brings us competition in those wide areas.”

Strong relationship built with Southampton

Olaigbe becomes the latest player to join County on loan from Southampton, following on from defenders Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay, who made the temporary switch north last season.

Former Saints winger Josh Sims is also part of the Staggies’ squad for the new campaign.

Mackay says Saints’ loans manager Danny Butterfield has been a crucial contact for the Staggies in building the relationship between the two clubs.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Mackay added: “He will be our third loan player from Southampton, and there is also Josh who was there for a period of time.

“The conversations we have had between ourselves and Southampton over the last year have been terrific.

“Danny Butterfield, the loans manager, at Southampton has had a lot to do with it.

“He has been a constant on the phone over the whole year, we have been able to get hold of him immediately. He has been a great ambassador for the club and has been up a couple of times.

“I would like to think it’s a two-way relationship that they see us as a club they can trust.

“When we hand the player back, we hand them back with a document which encapsulates their whole time here both on and off the pitch. It shows how they have improved and what they have been like as a boy, as well as the sports science and statistics about their physical data.

“We have got great respect for them. I’m thankful to Southampton and the staff down there for this little relationship.”

