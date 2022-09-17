Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed better end product to triumph against St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed more of a cutting edge in order to turn one point into three against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Staggies and Saints played out an underwhelming goalless draw in Perth, in the final game before the international break this coming week.

Both sides hit the crossbar inside the opening 10 minutes, with Saints’ Stevie May hitting the post before Kazeem Olaigbe struck the bar for the Dingwall moments later.

That was as close as it got to a breakthrough, however Mackay was encouraged by some of the areas his attacking players found in the second half.

He feels a better quality of end product is required in order to return to winning ways however.

Mackay said: “It was a hard fought point and a good clean sheet. In the first half it was probably a bit of basketball. Both teams were attacking each other and both hit the woodwork.

“In the second half we came out with intent and pushed them back and we had some play where we were dominant in the wide areas.

“I was disappointed with the quality in the final third because that’s what was going to win it – the final cross, final pass, final strike.

“We got into great positions and at the end I threw on five subs to try and win the game.

“The pleasing thing was they all impacted the game. It’s a hard fought point away from home against an experienced manager and team versus some of the guys I’ve got who are making debuts in the Premiership.”

County have now claimed back to back draws, with their next match at home to Hibernian on October 1.

Mackay, who made 10 signings during the summer, is pleased with the way his new-look side is adapting to the challenges of the Scottish game.

He added: “They’re very honest and some of them are two minutes into Scottish football.

“People take Scottish football at their peril – it’s a tough league where no quarter is given or asked and teams are well organised, well drilled and fit.

“It’s a physical game and everyone has to get up to that speed, which they are.

“We had Kazeem hit the bar and Edwards had a good go on the left after coming on.

“These are guys starting in the division but they have threats. The spine of my team were excellent.”