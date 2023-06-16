Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen’s bounce after great escape in 1995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen’s bounce after great escape in 1995

Irvine was part of a Dons side who narrowly avoided relegation through the play-offs, before going on to win the Coca-Cola Cup the following season.

By Andy Skinner
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS

Brian Irvine says Ross County must strive for the same bounce his Aberdeen side did after beating the drop in 1995.

The Staggies confirmed top-flight status for a fifth successive season in the most dramatic fashion, by defeating Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off.

After being 3-0 down in the tie with only 19 minutes remaining, the Staggies pegged the Jags back before triumphing on penalties.

It was a thrilling way to end a disappointing campaign, which saw County fall four points adrift at the foot of the table prior to the split before clawing their way back to finish second bottom.

Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County’s play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies’ number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS.

Defender Irvine was part of an Aberdeen team who won four of their last five games to avoid finishing bottom 23 years ago, before going on to defeat Dunfermline in the play-off.

The Dons then took their momentum into the following season, winning the Coca-Cola Cup with victory over Dundee just months later.

Irvine says the Staggies will be aiming for a similar reaction following their own great escape.

‘Play-off fright got us going for following season’

Irvine, who went on to play for the Staggies later in his career, said: “When I was involved in the relegation escape at Aberdeen, the fright we had in the play-off kind of got us going again the following season as a team.

“We ended up getting to the League Cup final and winning the cup against Dundee that year.

Aberdeen celebrate winning the Coca-Cola Cup in 1995. Image: SNS.

“There was momentum which Aberdeen used to their advantage back in 1995, and it’s similar with County.

“It’s not just simply momentum – there’s more to it than that. It’s more the positivity that carries on in training and games.

“They have the League Cup coming up soon, then the league starts, and before you know it you are well into the season and you hopefully have a good position in the league.

“County will hope they get the positive bounce back from the play-off.”

Staggies will draw strength from survival experience

Having been forced to dig deep to retain their place in the Premiership, Irvine feels Malky Mackay and his squad will be stronger for the experience.

He added: “It’s a bit like County in that we didn’t actually win anything, we just survived.

“It felt as if we had won something, so it’s the same principle for County.

“I don’t know how it has affected the players, but I think it would definitely give you that appreciation that teams in mid-table would maybe take for granted.

“County have had a situation where it was almost snatched away from them, it was as close as it could have been.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

“They have got to use that as a positive.

“They will be better equipped. Experience counts and that is a big experience they have just come through.

“It’s a positive one they have ended up with, and that feeling will stand them in good stead if that scenario were to happen again.

“County should look to go into the start of the season with that springback, making a positive start in the league and making progress in the League Cup as well.”

County must aim to make other teams do the chasing

Irvine feels it is important for the Dingwall side to steal an early march on some of their rivals, in order to avoid having to play catch up as they did last term.

The 58-year-old added: “At the end of the day, I suppose County would probably take 10th at the start of the season.

“You would look at Dundee as being a team you would hopefully finish above.

“They have good players, but it will depend on who they can bring in as I don’t think a Championship team in its own right is good enough to stay in the Premiership.

“They will look to add to their team, but I’m sure they’ve got the resources to do that.

Tony Docherty has taken charge at Dundee. Image: SNS

“There were teams like St Johnstone, who were not miles ahead of them.

“It’s just about getting a result or two against these teams to get above these teams rather than trying to catch them.

“If you can go six or eight points above them, it’s a good platform to keep them below you.

“It’s a harder position to be in when you are trying to chase them.”

