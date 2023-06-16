Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen’s bounce after great escape in 1995

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian Irvine says Ross County must strive for the same bounce his Aberdeen side did after beating the drop in 1995.

The Staggies confirmed top-flight status for a fifth successive season in the most dramatic fashion, by defeating Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off.

After being 3-0 down in the tie with only 19 minutes remaining, the Staggies pegged the Jags back before triumphing on penalties.

It was a thrilling way to end a disappointing campaign, which saw County fall four points adrift at the foot of the table prior to the split before clawing their way back to finish second bottom.

Defender Irvine was part of an Aberdeen team who won four of their last five games to avoid finishing bottom 23 years ago, before going on to defeat Dunfermline in the play-off.

The Dons then took their momentum into the following season, winning the Coca-Cola Cup with victory over Dundee just months later.

Irvine says the Staggies will be aiming for a similar reaction following their own great escape.

‘Play-off fright got us going for following season’

Irvine, who went on to play for the Staggies later in his career, said: “When I was involved in the relegation escape at Aberdeen, the fright we had in the play-off kind of got us going again the following season as a team.

“We ended up getting to the League Cup final and winning the cup against Dundee that year.

“There was momentum which Aberdeen used to their advantage back in 1995, and it’s similar with County.

“It’s not just simply momentum – there’s more to it than that. It’s more the positivity that carries on in training and games.

“They have the League Cup coming up soon, then the league starts, and before you know it you are well into the season and you hopefully have a good position in the league.

“County will hope they get the positive bounce back from the play-off.”

Staggies will draw strength from survival experience

Having been forced to dig deep to retain their place in the Premiership, Irvine feels Malky Mackay and his squad will be stronger for the experience.

He added: “It’s a bit like County in that we didn’t actually win anything, we just survived.

“It felt as if we had won something, so it’s the same principle for County.

“I don’t know how it has affected the players, but I think it would definitely give you that appreciation that teams in mid-table would maybe take for granted.

“County have had a situation where it was almost snatched away from them, it was as close as it could have been.

“They have got to use that as a positive.

“They will be better equipped. Experience counts and that is a big experience they have just come through.

“It’s a positive one they have ended up with, and that feeling will stand them in good stead if that scenario were to happen again.

“County should look to go into the start of the season with that springback, making a positive start in the league and making progress in the League Cup as well.”

County must aim to make other teams do the chasing

Irvine feels it is important for the Dingwall side to steal an early march on some of their rivals, in order to avoid having to play catch up as they did last term.

The 58-year-old added: “At the end of the day, I suppose County would probably take 10th at the start of the season.

“You would look at Dundee as being a team you would hopefully finish above.

“They have good players, but it will depend on who they can bring in as I don’t think a Championship team in its own right is good enough to stay in the Premiership.

“They will look to add to their team, but I’m sure they’ve got the resources to do that.

“There were teams like St Johnstone, who were not miles ahead of them.

“It’s just about getting a result or two against these teams to get above these teams rather than trying to catch them.

“If you can go six or eight points above them, it’s a good platform to keep them below you.

“It’s a harder position to be in when you are trying to chase them.”