Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy ready to put injury woes behind him

Eamonn Brophy feels ready to stake a claim for regular action at Ross County after almost six months on the sidelines.

The former Kilmarnock and St Mirren striker made a huge impression for the Staggies on his arrival last January.

Three goals in his first four games signalled that Malky Mackay had made a crucial signing to strengthen County’s survival, but Brophy managed just four more appearances before succumbing to injury.

The thigh issue plagued him through the summer and into the new campaign, but Saturday’s eighth substitute appearance of the season at half-time earned the 27-year-old a valuable 45 minutes.

He was powerless to reverse the scoreline, sending one header over the bar late in the game, but Brophy is thrilled to be back in serious contention for a starting place.

The Scotland cap said: “It has been frustrating coming in and out of the side, but it is understandable.

“I have also come back from long-term injury. It has been difficult, but I just need to bide my time and make sure when I get my chance that I take it.

“The strikers have been doing well, and Simon Murray has a lot of goals this season.

“I just need to bide my time and hopefully, in the coming weeks, I can play more football, stay in the team and more importantly help the team.

“I feel fit and good. It just the match fitness I need. That will come with every week.

“I believe I can help the team.”

🎙️ Malky Mackay gives his thoughts following today’s 1-0 defeat against Hearts. pic.twitter.com/NifBSkDMMK — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 30, 2023

Brophy admitted there was a sharp sense of disappointment in the County camp after the Hearts defeat, given pre-match optimism and the way the game itself panned out.

He stressed: “At the start of the game we went in confident.

“We knew it would be a tough game but in this league every game is winnable.

“We are disappointed to come away with no points.

“I felt we were comfortable in the game, but small margins win football games and that was what happened.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take ours but that is football. “We are disappointed but we now need to bounce back.

“We have a massive game next week and we need to take maximum points from that.”

Brophy is confident County have the mental strength to bounce back from three straight defeats, with the Hearts outcome following back-to-back league and cup setbacks against Aberdeen.

Brophy added: “I feel we have a strong squad with plenty of options.

“Everybody is fighting for jerseys and if you are not at it then people will be looking to take your place, which is very healthy.

“I feel we have a good squad. Last season we had a tough time as well. We know when times are tough we can stick together and pull through.”