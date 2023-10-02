Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy ready to put injury woes behind him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy ready to put injury woes behind him

The Scotland cap has endured a frustrating time over the past six months.

By Alasdair Fraser
Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Eamonn Brophy feels ready to stake a claim for regular action at Ross County after almost six months on the sidelines.

The former Kilmarnock and St Mirren striker made a huge impression for the Staggies on his arrival last January.

Three goals in his first four games signalled that Malky Mackay had made a crucial signing to strengthen County’s survival, but Brophy managed just four more appearances before succumbing to injury.

The thigh issue plagued him through the summer and into the new campaign, but Saturday’s eighth substitute appearance of the season at half-time earned the 27-year-old a valuable 45 minutes.

He was powerless to reverse the scoreline, sending one header over the bar late in the game, but Brophy is thrilled to be back in serious contention for a starting place.

The Scotland cap said: “It has been frustrating coming in and out of the side, but it is understandable.

“I have also come back from long-term injury. It has been difficult, but I just need to bide my time and make sure when I get my chance that I take it.

“The strikers have been doing well, and Simon Murray has a lot of goals this season.

“I just need to bide my time and hopefully, in the coming weeks, I can play more football, stay in the team and more importantly help the team.

“I feel fit and good. It just the match fitness I need. That will come with every week.

“I believe I can help the team.”

Brophy admitted there was a sharp sense of disappointment in the County camp after the Hearts defeat, given pre-match optimism and the way the game itself panned out.

He stressed: “At the start of the game we went in confident.

“We knew it would be a tough game but in this league every game is winnable.

“We are disappointed to come away with no points.

“I felt we were comfortable in the game, but small margins win football games and that was what happened.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take ours but that is football.  “We are disappointed but we now need to bounce back.

“We have a massive game next week and we need to take maximum points from that.”

Brophy is confident County have the mental strength to bounce back from three straight defeats, with the Hearts outcome following back-to-back league and cup setbacks against Aberdeen.

Brophy added: “I feel we have a strong squad with plenty of options.

“Everybody is fighting for jerseys and if you are not at it then people will be looking to take your place, which is very healthy.

“I feel we have a good squad. Last season we had a tough time as well.  We know when times are tough we can stick together and pull through.”

