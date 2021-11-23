North Region Junior football: Dyce and Hermes share the spoils in Superleague clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Dyce and Hermes share the spoils in Superleague clash

By Reporter
November 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Ryan Wallace of Dyce takes on Joe Burr of Hermes Picture by Paul Glendell 20/11 /2021
Ryan Wallace of Dyce takes on Joe Burr of Hermes Picture by Paul Glendell 20/11 /2021

Dyce and Hermes fought out a 2-2 share of the McBookie.com Superleague spoils at Ian Mair Park, in a game which saw the visitors take the lead twice.

The visitors went ahead after 21 minutes, when Michael Dawson cut in from the left to fire home a fine finish for what was his 100th goal for the club.

Eight minutes later, things were level when Sam Robertson’s wicked cross was deflected into his own net by James Cairns.

Dyce then scored a great chance to go in front when Robertson missed from the spot and they were punished three minutes from the break when Dawson again struck from the left, his shot taking a deflection past the keeper.

Two minutes later it was again all square when Jordan Leyden volleyed home from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.

Dyce boss Alfie Youngson felt the outcome was about right.

He said: “It was two good teams and that’s us unbeaten in seven. You’re never completely happy with just a point at home, but Hermes are a very good side.”

Ryan Wallace of Dyce and James Cairns of Hermes compete for the ball

Lochside Park assistant manager Steve Watson agreed in the assessment.

He said: “Defensively the goals we conceded were poor, but it was probably the right result. I felt we dominated in the second half and their keeper made some excellent saves.”

This weekend sees Dyce travel to Muirkirk in a bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup (kick-off 1.45 pm) and, as far as Youngson is concerned, it’s a chance to make a wee bit of history.

He said: “This is the furthest a north-east side has gone in the competition for quite a while and it would be fantastic to go one step more.”

Gordon Forsyth, Daniel Bell and Blair Johnston are all expected to return for Dyce, while Nicky Gray has a 50-50 chance of making the squad.

Hermes are also in cup action on Saturday with a tricky League Cup quarter-final tie against Bridge of Don Thistle, and Watson knows it won’t be easy.

He said: “It’s a big game for us. If we had been at home, I would always fancy us, but going to the Sports Village against the side who have just taken the first league points off Banks o’ Dee will be a tough one.

“It’s a competition that we normally do well in and we were due to play Banks o’ Dee in last season’s final when football was stopped again, and we’d like to get to the same stage again this season.”

The match gets under way at 1.30 pm.

