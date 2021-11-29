Joy for Dyce as they reach last eight of Scottish Junior Cup following dramatic finale

Dyce are through to the quarter finals of the Scottish Junior Cup for the first time in their history after a thrilling single goal victory in Ayrshire against Muirkirk Juniors.

Craig Mackie scored the all-important strike in the final minute although there was still time for keeper Daniel Bell to save a stoppage time penalty to send the north-east side through to a meeting with Yoker Athletic at Ian Mair Park on Saturday, March 12 next year.

Dyce boss Alfie Youngson was thrilled with his side’s historic achievement.

He said: “It was a good result and I think it was well deserved. Although we had a couple of scary moments, I thought we were the better team.

“The pitch was probably unplayable and it was very hard in parts where the sun didn’t reach so it wasn’t a day for pretty football.

“It was a great team effort but, if I had to pick anyone out, it would have to be Daniel for saving a penalty deep in time added on.”

The pride among the Dyce officials is understandable but Youngson is remaining cautious.

He said: “Some of the committee were saying it was the best result in the club’s history but we haven’t won anything yet.

“It is our best result in the national competition though, no doubt about that.

“Nicky Gray didn’t make it and we took a gamble on our left back Blair Johnston, who managed an hour before having to come off.”

All of the local fixture card fell victim to the horrendous weekend weather conditions.