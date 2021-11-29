Joy for Dyce as they reach last eight of Scottish Junior Cup following dramatic finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Joy for Dyce as they reach last eight of Scottish Junior Cup following dramatic finale

By Reporter
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Daniel Bell saved a late penalty for Dyce
Daniel Bell saved a late penalty for Dyce

Dyce are through to the quarter finals of the Scottish Junior Cup for the first time in their history after a thrilling single goal victory in Ayrshire against Muirkirk Juniors.

Craig Mackie scored the all-important strike in the final minute although there was still time for keeper Daniel Bell to save a stoppage time penalty to send the north-east side through to a meeting with Yoker Athletic at Ian Mair Park on Saturday, March 12 next year.

Dyce boss Alfie Youngson was thrilled with his side’s historic achievement.

He said: “It was a good result and I think it was well deserved. Although we had a couple of scary moments, I thought we were the better team.

“The pitch was probably unplayable and it was very hard in parts where the sun didn’t reach so it wasn’t a day for pretty football.

“It was a great team effort but, if I had to pick anyone out, it would have to be Daniel for saving a penalty deep in time added on.”

The pride among the Dyce officials is understandable but Youngson is remaining cautious.

He said: “Some of the committee were saying it was the best result in the club’s history but we haven’t won anything yet.

“It is our best result in the national competition though, no doubt about that.

“Nicky Gray didn’t make it and we took a gamble on our left back Blair Johnston, who managed an hour before having to come off.”

All of the local fixture card fell victim to the horrendous weekend weather conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]