Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle move level on points with Banks o’ Dee at the top

Bridge of Don Thistle are level on points with Banks o’ Dee at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after goals from Nicky Gordon, Chris Angus and James Bain saw them triumph 3-1 against East End at New Advocates Park.

Connor McKenzie and Jack Craig were the Hermes goal heroes as the Lochside Park outfit moved to within three points of opponents Culter, who are in third place, with Callum Dunbar grabbing a consolation for the visitors.

Dyce were made to fight all the way by lowly Maud, who had Graham Johnston red carded in the first half, before prevailing by the odd goal in five thanks to counters from Darren Reid, Sam Robertson and Jordan Leyden.

Doubles from Calum Watson and David Beedie and strikes from Keiran Thomson and Fergus Alberts saw Montrose Roselea hit Hall Russell United for six at Links Park and Jack Anderson and Charlie Fonweban were the Nairn St Ninian marksmen in the 2-1 success at home to Ellon United.

The race for the First Division title looks like going down to the wire after Stoneywood Parkvale were beaten 2-0 at home by Stonehaven who move to within four points of the leaders with a game in hand.

Keith Horne and Wayne Barron scored the goals while Curtis Kane saw a second half spot kick saved by Hive keeper Reece Duncan.

Dufftown leapfrogged Sunnybank into third after Kelvin Main’s effort gave them the points at Heathryfold while bottom side Aberdeen University’s recent improvement continued with a 2-1 defeat of Fraserburgh United.

Goals from Ewan Clark and Stuart Hodge gave Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers victory at home to New Elgin while Charlie Beck scored the game’s only goal as Forres Thistle took the honours at home to Islavale.

Chris Hardie, Greg Wood and Steve Young found the net as Newmachar United ran out 3-1 winners at Burghead Thistle while the game between Glentanar and Whitehills was postponed.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Dyce 3-2 Maud

East End 1-3 Bridge of Don Thistle

Hermes 2-1 Culter

Montrose Roselea 6-0 Hall Russell United

Nairn St. Ninian 2-1 Ellon United

FIRST DIVISION

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-2 Stonehaven

Sunnybank 0-1 Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 1-3 Newmachar United

Forres Thistle 1-0 Islavale

Glentanar P-P Whitehills

Rothie Rovers 2-0 New Elgin