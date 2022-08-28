North Caledonian League trio Fort William, Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland bow out of Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Caledonian League trio Fort William, Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland bow out of Scottish Cup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 6:27 pm
Benburb players celebrate on board their bus after knocking Fort William out of the Scottish Cup. Photograph - Courtesy of Benburb Juniors
All three North Caledonian League sides in Scottish Cup action were knocked out at the preliminary stage on Saturday.

Fort William, who dropped down from the Highland League to the NCL last season, lost 4-0 at home to West of Scotland First Division opponents Benburb Juniors.

Grant Lynch Brennan gave the Glasgow side an early advantage and Aaron Black doubled it on 19 minutes.

Fort, who are mainly a newly-assembled squad under new manager Chris Baffour, ensured no further damage in the first half.

However, Black added Benburb’s third goal on 58 minutes before Lewis McTaggart completed the scoring at Claggan Park.

NCL champions Invergordon, contesting their first-ever tie in the competition, fell to a 5-1 defeat against Newtongrange Star at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium.

A Chris Robertson brace and a goal from Liam McIntosh had the East of Scotland First Division visitors 3-0 in front within 21 minutes.

Jacob Lockett brought Invergordon back into the tie shortly afterwards, but second half goals from McIntosh and Robertson took the result out of reach for the NCL league winners and Star booked their first round spot.

Golspie Sutherland made a 10-hour round trip to Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium to face West of Scotland Second Division opponents Glasgow University.

However, they lost out 2-0 after also being reduced to 10 men with a red card in the first half.

Orkney stunned by Athletic recovery

Inverness Athletic are the early North Caledonian League leaders after they scored an impressive 3-2 comeback victory away to Orkney.

The islanders looked bang on course for a straight-forward afternoon as debutant Jason Scott and Owen Rendall fired them 2-0 ahead inside the opening 17 minutes.

The visitors did have a goal disallowed in the first half, so they trailed by those two goals at the break.

Danni Bruce headed Inverness into the game though on 50 minutes and a curling shot from Harry Shewan soon after this made it 2-2.

The drama was completed in stoppage time when Luke Mackay struck the winner for Athletic’s first-ever victory against Orkney to move them top of the table after the opening two matches.

Loch Ness hit goal trail away to Clach

Last season’s runners-up Loch Ness are in second position again thanks to their stirring 7-1 victory away to newcomers Clachnacuddin A.

Mark Kennedy opened the scoring for Loch Ness, but Clach’s Thomas Lewis swiftly replied to make it 1-1.

Fortrose-based Loch Ness stepped it up against the Lilywhite youngsters and Phil MacDonald’s double and goals from Allan MacPhee and Mark Kennedy had them 5-1 ahead at half-time.

Ryan Walker was red-carded for Clach in the second half before goals from Scott Morrison and Dean Boyce added to the scoreline.

This was a tough 90 minutes for the talented young Lilywhites, who were Inverness Amateur League Division 2 winners this summer.

Balfour goal gets Nairn off the mark

Nairn County A got their first win of the season as they defeated visitors Bonar Bridge 1-0 in their first fixture of the new campaign.

Liam Balfour’s strike on 73 minute earned the victory for the home team, who responded well to their opening day defeat by Thurso.

Vikings and Saints progress in cup

There were also two opening round ties in the Football Times Cup at the weekend.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Thurso were victorious in a penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw. It went the distance last season between these rivals and it was same again.

Jonah Martens gave hosts Halkirk an early lead, but Marc Macgregor’s penalty made it 1-1 after 21 minutes.

Martens restored Halkirk’s advantage just before the hour mark, but James McLean equalised for the holders, who won the tie 4-3 on penalties.

St Duthus got off to a flying start in the competition as they scored five without reply at Alness United.

Goals from Kyle Mackenzie and Finn As-Chainey in the first half put Alan Geegan’s side in control.

As-Chainey added a third goal just after the interval before Ben Bruce and Shaun Marshall added further gloss.

Saturday’s fixtures – Football Times Cup first round – Golspie Sutherland v Inverness Athletic (1.30pm); North Caledonian League – Orkney v Bonar Bridge (12.45pm), Loch Ness v Invergordon (2pm), Thurso v Fort William (2pm), Alness United v Halkirk United (2pm), St Duthus v Nairn County A.

