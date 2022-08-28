North Caledonian League trio Fort William, Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland bow out of Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All three North Caledonian League sides in Scottish Cup action were knocked out at the preliminary stage on Saturday.

Fort William, who dropped down from the Highland League to the NCL last season, lost 4-0 at home to West of Scotland First Division opponents Benburb Juniors.

Grant Lynch Brennan gave the Glasgow side an early advantage and Aaron Black doubled it on 19 minutes.

What a backdrop ⚽🔵 pic.twitter.com/IGHVB8v7ya — Benburb Juniors FC (@BenburbFc) August 27, 2022

Fort, who are mainly a newly-assembled squad under new manager Chris Baffour, ensured no further damage in the first half.

However, Black added Benburb’s third goal on 58 minutes before Lewis McTaggart completed the scoring at Claggan Park.

FULL TIME: Fort William 0-4 Benburb All the best to @BenburbFc for the rest of the competition and season. — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) August 27, 2022

NCL champions Invergordon, contesting their first-ever tie in the competition, fell to a 5-1 defeat against Newtongrange Star at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium.

A Chris Robertson brace and a goal from Liam McIntosh had the East of Scotland First Division visitors 3-0 in front within 21 minutes.

Jacob Lockett brought Invergordon back into the tie shortly afterwards, but second half goals from McIntosh and Robertson took the result out of reach for the NCL league winners and Star booked their first round spot.

Golspie Sutherland made a 10-hour round trip to Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium to face West of Scotland Second Division opponents Glasgow University.

However, they lost out 2-0 after also being reduced to 10 men with a red card in the first half.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Glasgow University. Golspie were reduced to 10 men in the first half which didn’t help matters. We wish @GlasgowUniFC all the best for the rest of the season. 💙 — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) August 27, 2022

Orkney stunned by Athletic recovery

Inverness Athletic are the early North Caledonian League leaders after they scored an impressive 3-2 comeback victory away to Orkney.

The islanders looked bang on course for a straight-forward afternoon as debutant Jason Scott and Owen Rendall fired them 2-0 ahead inside the opening 17 minutes.

The visitors did have a goal disallowed in the first half, so they trailed by those two goals at the break.

90’ | 🔴 OFC 2-3 IAFC 🌑 | #Orkney #InvAth

FULL TIME

Where do we start? Athletic secured our first ever points against Orkney with a last minute Luke Mackay strike to add to goals from Danni Brice and Harry Shewan. What a team!!! Match report to follow…. pic.twitter.com/EO1bTUL8FL — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) August 27, 2022

Danni Bruce headed Inverness into the game though on 50 minutes and a curling shot from Harry Shewan soon after this made it 2-2.

The drama was completed in stoppage time when Luke Mackay struck the winner for Athletic’s first-ever victory against Orkney to move them top of the table after the opening two matches.

Loch Ness hit goal trail away to Clach

Last season’s runners-up Loch Ness are in second position again thanks to their stirring 7-1 victory away to newcomers Clachnacuddin A.

Mark Kennedy opened the scoring for Loch Ness, but Clach’s Thomas Lewis swiftly replied to make it 1-1.

Fortrose-based Loch Ness stepped it up against the Lilywhite youngsters and Phil MacDonald’s double and goals from Allan MacPhee and Mark Kennedy had them 5-1 ahead at half-time.

Ryan Walker was red-carded for Clach in the second half before goals from Scott Morrison and Dean Boyce added to the scoreline.

This was a tough 90 minutes for the talented young Lilywhites, who were Inverness Amateur League Division 2 winners this summer.

Balfour goal gets Nairn off the mark

Nairn County A got their first win of the season as they defeated visitors Bonar Bridge 1-0 in their first fixture of the new campaign.

Recap all the action from the Nairn Academy Astro with our match report as the Reserves Team defeated Bonar Bridge in the @NorthCaleyFA League thanks to Liam Balfour's late strike.https://t.co/Z6zYMU9iTZ pic.twitter.com/HoSrJj3YLC — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) August 27, 2022

Liam Balfour’s strike on 73 minute earned the victory for the home team, who responded well to their opening day defeat by Thurso.

Vikings and Saints progress in cup

There were also two opening round ties in the Football Times Cup at the weekend.

Highlights of The Football Times Cup match – Halkirk United 2 v Thurso 2 (Vikings won 4-3 on pens) https://t.co/BCVG4AfK66 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) August 28, 2022

In a repeat of last year’s final, Thurso were victorious in a penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw. It went the distance last season between these rivals and it was same again.

Jonah Martens gave hosts Halkirk an early lead, but Marc Macgregor’s penalty made it 1-1 after 21 minutes.

Martens restored Halkirk’s advantage just before the hour mark, but James McLean equalised for the holders, who won the tie 4-3 on penalties.

St Duthus got off to a flying start in the competition as they scored five without reply at Alness United.

Goals from Kyle Mackenzie and Finn As-Chainey in the first half put Alan Geegan’s side in control.

As-Chainey added a third goal just after the interval before Ben Bruce and Shaun Marshall added further gloss.

Saturday’s fixtures – Football Times Cup first round – Golspie Sutherland v Inverness Athletic (1.30pm); North Caledonian League – Orkney v Bonar Bridge (12.45pm), Loch Ness v Invergordon (2pm), Thurso v Fort William (2pm), Alness United v Halkirk United (2pm), St Duthus v Nairn County A.