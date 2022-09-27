‘Hendry and Porteous were outstanding’ – Tartan Army react after Scotland win promotion to Nations League top tier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Hendry and Porteous were outstanding’ – Tartan Army react after Scotland win promotion to Nations League top tier

By Danny Law
September 27, 2022, 10:15 pm
Scotland fans in the stands show their support prior to the match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.
It was far from an easy watch but Scotland clinched the valuable point they required to win promotion to League A of the Nations League.

A 0-0 draw against Ukraine in their Group B1 match in Krakow was enough to win the group – and a Euro 2024 play-off place.

The result also ensures they will be in Pot 2 for the qualifying draw for the European Championships, which takes place on October 9.

And, unsurprisingly, the gritty and resilient display from the Scots was met with widespread approval from the Tartan Army.

A debut to remember

Ryan Porteous was the surprise starter for Scotland with the Hibernian central defender handed his first taste of international football as a result of injuries to Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous lies on the pitch in pain during the match against Ukraine.  

But, playing alongside Jack Hendry, Porteous produced a composed and brave display to help Scotland keep a vital clean sheet.

Scotland fan Andrew Fleming wrote: “Massive result considering all the players missing! Very disciplined performance, thought both Hendry and Porteous were outstanding!”

Rory Henderson said: “Ryan ‘Maldini’ Porteous. Unreal MOTM performance on your debut.”

Stuart Mitchell agreed: “Well done lads, few scary moments but Porteous and Hendry were outstanding.”

Bryan Allison said: “Brilliant and well done to Hendry and Porteous at the back. Had the fear looking at line-up but they were solid tonight.”

The Scotland team before facing Ukraine. 

It was another defender who caught the attention of Gary Huckle.

He wrote: “Hickey out of his natural position the last three games and outstanding in all three. Whole defensive unit was superb, job done.”

And Gordy Leith asked: “Craig Gordon, best Scottish goalkeeper ever? Was a sceptic with that starting 11 but my god they were man for man immense. Set up for the point and earned it.”

Arise Sir Steve

It was another hugely successful night for Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

After ending Scotland’s long wait for a major tournament by guiding the national team to Euro 2020, the former Kilmarnock manager has at least another play-off secured for the next Euros before the qualifying has even begun.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland. 

Dylan Thomas wrote: “From a pot 4 side to a pot 2 side and been at the Euros. What an unbelievable job Stevie Clarke has done and got the players playing a great way too. Down to the bare bones but dig out a performance like that.”

Sean Gilmour added: “Statue of Steve Clarke outside Hampden asap.”

Graeme Johnston replied: “Clarke should have the job for as long as he wants, and anyone who ever doubted him should be kicked out the country.”

The draw in Krakow followed superb victories against Ukraine and Ireland at Hampden and James Cunningham praised the Scots for how they handled a crucial triple header.

He wrote: “Well done Scotland. The best the national team has played in many years.”

Analysis: Supporting defensive cast deliver for Scotland when it mattered most

