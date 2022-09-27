‘Hendry and Porteous were outstanding’ – Tartan Army react after Scotland win promotion to Nations League top tier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was far from an easy watch but Scotland clinched the valuable point they required to win promotion to League A of the Nations League.

A 0-0 draw against Ukraine in their Group B1 match in Krakow was enough to win the group – and a Euro 2024 play-off place.

The result also ensures they will be in Pot 2 for the qualifying draw for the European Championships, which takes place on October 9.

And, unsurprisingly, the gritty and resilient display from the Scots was met with widespread approval from the Tartan Army.

A debut to remember

Ryan Porteous was the surprise starter for Scotland with the Hibernian central defender handed his first taste of international football as a result of injuries to Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.

But, playing alongside Jack Hendry, Porteous produced a composed and brave display to help Scotland keep a vital clean sheet.

Scotland fan Andrew Fleming wrote: “Massive result considering all the players missing! Very disciplined performance, thought both Hendry and Porteous were outstanding!”

Rory Henderson said: “Ryan ‘Maldini’ Porteous. Unreal MOTM performance on your debut.”

Stuart Mitchell agreed: “Well done lads, few scary moments but Porteous and Hendry were outstanding.”

Bryan Allison said: “Brilliant and well done to Hendry and Porteous at the back. Had the fear looking at line-up but they were solid tonight.”

It was another defender who caught the attention of Gary Huckle.

He wrote: “Hickey out of his natural position the last three games and outstanding in all three. Whole defensive unit was superb, job done.”

And Gordy Leith asked: “Craig Gordon, best Scottish goalkeeper ever? Was a sceptic with that starting 11 but my god they were man for man immense. Set up for the point and earned it.”

Arise Sir Steve

It was another hugely successful night for Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

After ending Scotland’s long wait for a major tournament by guiding the national team to Euro 2020, the former Kilmarnock manager has at least another play-off secured for the next Euros before the qualifying has even begun.

Dylan Thomas wrote: “From a pot 4 side to a pot 2 side and been at the Euros. What an unbelievable job Stevie Clarke has done and got the players playing a great way too. Down to the bare bones but dig out a performance like that.”

Sean Gilmour added: “Statue of Steve Clarke outside Hampden asap.”

Graeme Johnston replied: “Clarke should have the job for as long as he wants, and anyone who ever doubted him should be kicked out the country.”

The draw in Krakow followed superb victories against Ukraine and Ireland at Hampden and James Cunningham praised the Scots for how they handled a crucial triple header.

He wrote: “Well done Scotland. The best the national team has played in many years.”

