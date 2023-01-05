Fast-track January courses offer men and women in north chance to become football referees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fast-track January courses offer men and women in north chance to become football referees

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 5, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:42 am
Referee Gordon Seago ahead of Brian Cameron's testimonial for Elgin City v Rangers B at Borough Briggs in July. Gordon is also the North of Scotland Referees' Association president, who is appealing for a new crop of officials to sign up to courses in Inverness this month. Image: Scottish FA
Referee Gordon Seago ahead of Brian Cameron's testimonial for Elgin City v Rangers B at Borough Briggs in July. Gordon is also the North of Scotland Referees' Association president, who is appealing for a new crop of officials to sign up to courses in Inverness this month. Image: Scottish FA

Want to be a football referee? Based in the north of Scotland? Well, now is your chance.

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness will host entry-level classes for potential male and female officials on Sunday, January 29 and Sunday, February 5 (9am-5pm).

Gordon Seago is a Highland League referee, who has also run the line in the Championship and Scottish Cup.

He is the North of Scotland Referees’ Association’s president – and is determined to address a shortage of officials in the area.

Games not being played due to lack of referees

The two-day introductory course will take attendees through the laws of the game and explaining how to apply them while officiating matches – preparing the would-be whistlers for a three-part assessment: a written exam, pre- and post-match requirements, and a game to referee under supervision.

Ref Seago said: “We have lost a lot of members, often through the natural progression with the older generation of referees retiring and leaving refereeing, and we’re really short on officials, male and female.

“We’re now running the course over two weekends in Inverness to get guys and girls in for the seasons which lie ahead of us.

“Usually, we run the courses over 10-week periods, but we’re pushing through a course this time as quickly as we can.

“We’ve hit a spell where some games are not being played because we don’t have enough referees in the north of Scotland.

“That has mainly affected the academy and youth football.

“One game off is too many for us and it purely comes down to the lack of numbers.”

Chance to rise up referee ladder

Seago says the pathway is there for men or women to rise up the refereeing ladder, pointing to some of his own experiences, as well as the social and fitness benefits – aided by weekly fitness sessions run by the association.

He said: “People ask ‘why would you want to be a referee?’, but you really don’t know until you try it. There are far more positives than negatives, that’s for sure.

“I enjoy being involved in the sport. I never thought I would get to officiate in some of the stadia I’ve been in.

“The camaraderie is great, working as part of a team, even if it is just three or four.

“I enjoy the craic with the players, for example, while maintaining the line where you need to follow the laws.

“Personality-wise, it’s great fun and I enjoy refereeing at all levels.

Referee David Alexander in action in the north juniors.

“Whether that is running the line as an assistant or refereeing in the middle, all the levels provide a great way to keep fit and be involved in the sport.

“I would urge people just to give it a go, because you don’t know just how far it can take you. You really can go all the way to the top if you show commitment and the levels required.”

Support is on hand when required

Seago appreciates not every matchday will go to plan, with comments to officials from the pitch or sidelines going too far at times.

However, he insists no one would be left without the professional backing of the association and emphasising the benefits far outweigh any sour moments.

He added: “Of course, there are days when you wonder why you do it, but that feeling lasts two seconds and you remember why you do it – it’s because you enjoy it.

“There are support networks fully in place for those occasions when things don’t go as planned, or people are being abusive, we’re more than capable of coping with that to help anyone.”

Women can follow Molly’s lead

Opportunities for women from the north to make an impact as referees were also highlighted by Seago.

He added: “The pathway exists for women.

“We’ve had a number of female officials come through, such as Molly Alexander, who is a former FIFA assistant referee and category four referee. She is currently an assistant referee in the Highland League.

Molly Alexander, second from left, after refereeing the women’s Scottish Cup final.

“Opportunities for women to become referees in Scotland are better than ever. The women’s game locally has flourished with Caley Thistle, Clach and now Elgin City for example.

“There are so many clubs starting, but you always need officials and it would be great to get more female referees, and we have active female members there to support them.”

To register for the classes, which can also be carried out in-part from home, simply email nosrasecretary@gmail.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with…
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
The Press and Journal spoke to Jo Belot, who works for the Scottish FA, to find out more about the growth of women's football. Image: DC Thomson/Huntly FC.
LONG READ: How girls' and women's football is thriving at all levels in north…
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented