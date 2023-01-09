Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter moved two points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Premier League after an 8-2 victory over bottom club Dufftown at Crombie Park.

Cammy Fraser’s hat-trick did the damage along with doubles from Ross Clark and Ryan Smart and a Graeme Wilson counter.

Lewis Taylor, Jordan Andrew, Charlie Fonweban and new signing Glenn Main all found the net as Nairn St Ninian defeated Banchory St Ternan while it finished goalless between Montrose Roselea and Colony Park.

In the Championship Rothie Rovers and Aberdeen University shared six goals with Jake Stewart, Jamie McKinnon and Keith Walker on target for the home side while Banks O’Dee JFC lost out by the odd goal in five at Cruden Bay.

Longside proved too strong for Lossiemouth United and there were wins on the road for Deveronside at Burghead Thistle and Newmachar United at New Elgin.

Newmachar United scored through Ryan Cormack (2), Greg Wood, Calum Reid and Jack Cowie.

Cup progress for Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes

In round two of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle had Sam Muirhead (2) and Stewart Rennie on the scoresheet in the win against Buchanhaven Hearts at Aberdeen Sports Village while goals from Jack Craig, Joe Burr, Dom Rae and Jordan Reid saw Hermes account for East End at Lochside Park.

A Keith Horne brace, Findlay Masson and Josh Christie helped Stonehaven to a 4-1 success at Forres Thistle while Maud were victorious, 4-0 at Ellon United.

At Ian Mair Park, Islavale progressed 4-2 on spot kicks at the expense of Dyce after the match had ended 2-2 with Glan Donald and Sam Garnham scoring for the home team and Brodie Christie and Sam Mair on the mark for the Keith side.

Also through on penalties were Sunnybank, who edged Fraserburgh United 4-3 after the sides had shared six goals in normal time with Kevin Robertson, Mikey Taylor and Chris Davidson scoring for the Heathryfold outfit.

Penalties were also required at Woodside with Glentanar going into the next round 4-2 against Stoneywood Parkvale after the match finished 1-1.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Bridge of Don Thistle 3, Buchanhaven Hearts 0; Dyce 2, Islavale 2 (Islavale won 4-2 on penalties); Ellon United 0, Maud 4; Forres Thistle 1, Stonehaven 4; Glentanar 1, Stoneywood-Parkvale 1 (Glentanar won 4-2 on penalties); Hermes 4, East End 0; Sunnybank 3, Fraserburgh United 3 (Sunnybank won 4-3 on penalties).

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Culter 8, Dufftown 2; Montrose Roselea 0, Colony Park 0; Nairn St Ninian 4, Banchory St Ternan 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Burghead Thistle 0, Deveronside 2; Cruden Bay 3, Banks o’Dee JFC 2; Longside 4, Lossiemouth United 2; New Elgin 0, Newmachar 5; Rothie Rovers 3, Aberdeen University 3.