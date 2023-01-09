Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League

By Reporter
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:46 am
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Culter moved two points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Premier League after an 8-2 victory over bottom club Dufftown at Crombie Park.

Cammy Fraser’s hat-trick did the damage along with doubles from Ross Clark and Ryan Smart and a Graeme Wilson counter.

Lewis Taylor, Jordan Andrew, Charlie Fonweban and new signing Glenn Main all found the net as Nairn St Ninian defeated Banchory St Ternan while it finished goalless between Montrose Roselea and Colony Park.

In the Championship Rothie Rovers and Aberdeen University shared six goals with Jake Stewart, Jamie McKinnon and Keith Walker on target for the home side while Banks O’Dee JFC lost out by the odd goal in five at Cruden Bay.

Longside proved too strong for Lossiemouth United and there were wins on the road for Deveronside at Burghead Thistle and Newmachar United at New Elgin.

Newmachar United scored through Ryan Cormack (2), Greg Wood, Calum Reid and Jack Cowie.

Cup progress for Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes

In round two of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle had Sam Muirhead (2) and Stewart Rennie on the scoresheet in the win against Buchanhaven Hearts at Aberdeen Sports Village while goals from Jack Craig, Joe Burr, Dom Rae and Jordan Reid saw Hermes account for East End at Lochside Park.

Hermes’ Jack Craig and East End’s Ryan Corthals compete for the ball. Image: Chris  Sumner / DC Thomson

A Keith Horne brace, Findlay Masson and Josh Christie helped Stonehaven to a 4-1 success at Forres Thistle while Maud were victorious, 4-0 at Ellon United.

At Ian Mair Park, Islavale progressed 4-2 on spot kicks at the expense of Dyce after the match had ended 2-2 with Glan Donald and Sam Garnham scoring for the home team and Brodie Christie and Sam Mair on the mark for the Keith side.

Also through on penalties were Sunnybank, who edged Fraserburgh United 4-3 after the sides had shared six goals in normal time with Kevin Robertson, Mikey Taylor and Chris Davidson scoring for the Heathryfold outfit.

Penalties were also required at Woodside with Glentanar going into the next round 4-2 against Stoneywood Parkvale after the match finished 1-1.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Bridge of Don Thistle 3, Buchanhaven Hearts 0; Dyce 2, Islavale 2 (Islavale won 4-2 on penalties); Ellon United 0, Maud 4; Forres Thistle 1, Stonehaven 4; Glentanar 1, Stoneywood-Parkvale 1 (Glentanar won 4-2 on penalties);  Hermes 4, East End 0; Sunnybank 3, Fraserburgh United 3 (Sunnybank won 4-3 on penalties).

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Culter 8, Dufftown 2; Montrose Roselea 0, Colony Park 0; Nairn St Ninian 4, Banchory St Ternan 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Burghead Thistle 0, Deveronside 2; Cruden Bay 3, Banks o’Dee JFC 2; Longside 4, Lossiemouth United 2; New Elgin 0, Newmachar 5; Rothie Rovers 3, Aberdeen University 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with…
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football set to return with a bang
Referee Gordon Seago ahead of Brian Cameron's testimonial for Elgin City v Rangers B at Borough Briggs in July. Gordon is also the North of Scotland Referees' Association president, who is appealing for a new crop of officials to sign up to courses in Inverness this month. Image: Scottish FA
Fast-track January courses offer men and women in north chance to become football referees
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
The Press and Journal spoke to Jo Belot, who works for the Scottish FA, to find out more about the growth of women's football. Image: DC Thomson/Huntly FC.
LONG READ: How girls' and women's football is thriving at all levels in north…
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented