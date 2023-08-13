Loch Ness lose first-ever tie in Scottish Cup, as North Caledonian League returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness lose first-ever tie in Scottish Cup, as North Caledonian League returns

The Fortrose-based NCL champions were edged out at Luncarty on the same day the regular league campaign started.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness reached last season's Scottish Cup final. Loch Ness were in the competition for the first time at the weekend as they were edged out 3-1 by Luncarty. Image: SNS Group
North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness competed in their first-ever Scottish Cup tie on Saturday – and it ended in a 3-1 loss away to Luncarty.

The first preliminary tie was also a debut appearance in the competition for the Perthshire side, who have just gone up into the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Kyle Woolley opened the scoring for the Bleachers on 23 minutes and Rhys Davies, dubbed by his club “The Luncarty Haaland”, made it 2-0 on 34 minutes.

Josh Race wrote his name in Loch Ness’ history books with the club’s first Scottish Cup goal, but Jamie Mackie got Luncarty over the line with five minutes remaining.

Luncarty will now face South of Scotland Football League hosts Newton Stewart in the second preliminary round.

Despite the result, ambitious Loch Ness will be proud of making it into the cup in the first place, having only competed in the NCL for two full seasons.

Invergordon off to a winning start

The North Caley season got under way on Saturday and it was a winning start for last season’s runners-up Invergordon, whose swift scoring start pushed them towards a 4-2 victory at Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Andrew Miller, Stuart Leslie and Jordan Knight put Gary Campbell’s side three ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Cameron Sutherland got Golspie on the scoresheet after half an hour, but Miller restored the three-goal cushion for Invergordon.

Sean Campbell netted for Golspie with 20 minutes to go, but the visitors were too far in front to be pegged back further.

Fort made to work for away victory

The biggest winners of the afternoon were Fort William, who hit four without reply at Bonar Bridge.

Yet, last season’s basement side, now under the management of former South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen, showed a hint of their competitive intentions with the match locked at 0-0 at half-time.

Muller Doguie nudged Fort in front just after the break and Martin Munro swiftly made it two.

The game was over on 58 minutes when Ayman Bouzerai added a third, before Juan Cardona added a fourth late on for the Lochaber visitors.

MacLeod at the double for Athletic

Inverness Athletic were the other victors on Saturday as they posted a 2-1 win at Alness United.

Ryan MacLeod put Inverness ahead on 17 minutes, but Alness levelled through Joel Burnett just before the hour mark.

However, Ryan MacLeod was the main man for Athletic as he struck the clincher moments later.

Eight-goal thriller ends in draw

There was no winner but plenty of action in the other NCL game on Saturday as Clachnacuddin reserves battled back from 4-1 down to hold St Duthus 4-4 in Evanton.

It was a stunning finale, with three goals in the last six minutes for the young Lilywhites.

There were actually no goals in the first half and Adrian Voigt put Saints 1-0 up early in the second half.

Struan Coli equalised on 65 minutes before a Bradi Hulme brace pushed St Duthus into a 3-1 advantage. When an own goal made it 4-1, it seemed like game over.

However, replies from Ross Gordon, Finlay Mackenzie and Aaron Thain earned Clach a stunning share of the spoils.

Loch Ness start their title defence this coming Saturday when they host Clach A, while Invergordon are home to Halkirk.

