Loch Ness lose first-ever tie in Scottish Cup, as North Caledonian League returns

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness competed in their first-ever Scottish Cup tie on Saturday – and it ended in a 3-1 loss away to Luncarty.

The first preliminary tie was also a debut appearance in the competition for the Perthshire side, who have just gone up into the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Kyle Woolley opened the scoring for the Bleachers on 23 minutes and Rhys Davies, dubbed by his club “The Luncarty Haaland”, made it 2-0 on 34 minutes.

Josh Race wrote his name in Loch Ness’ history books with the club’s first Scottish Cup goal, but Jamie Mackie got Luncarty over the line with five minutes remaining.

Luncarty will now face South of Scotland Football League hosts Newton Stewart in the second preliminary round.

Despite the result, ambitious Loch Ness will be proud of making it into the cup in the first place, having only competed in the NCL for two full seasons.

Invergordon off to a winning start

The North Caley season got under way on Saturday and it was a winning start for last season’s runners-up Invergordon, whose swift scoring start pushed them towards a 4-2 victory at Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Andrew Miller, Stuart Leslie and Jordan Knight put Gary Campbell’s side three ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Cameron Sutherland got Golspie on the scoresheet after half an hour, but Miller restored the three-goal cushion for Invergordon.

Sean Campbell netted for Golspie with 20 minutes to go, but the visitors were too far in front to be pegged back further.

4-2 Invergordon — Invergordon FC (@InvergordonFC) August 12, 2023

Fort made to work for away victory

The biggest winners of the afternoon were Fort William, who hit four without reply at Bonar Bridge.

Yet, last season’s basement side, now under the management of former South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen, showed a hint of their competitive intentions with the match locked at 0-0 at half-time.

Muller Doguie nudged Fort in front just after the break and Martin Munro swiftly made it two.

The game was over on 58 minutes when Ayman Bouzerai added a third, before Juan Cardona added a fourth late on for the Lochaber visitors.

FULL TIME: Bonar Bridge 0-4 Fort William Great start to the season for the lads. MOTM: Lewis Moran pic.twitter.com/DsE80qWWqM — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) August 12, 2023

MacLeod at the double for Athletic

Inverness Athletic were the other victors on Saturday as they posted a 2-1 win at Alness United.

Ryan MacLeod put Inverness ahead on 17 minutes, but Alness levelled through Joel Burnett just before the hour mark.

However, Ryan MacLeod was the main man for Athletic as he struck the clincher moments later.

Eight-goal thriller ends in draw

There was no winner but plenty of action in the other NCL game on Saturday as Clachnacuddin reserves battled back from 4-1 down to hold St Duthus 4-4 in Evanton.

It was a stunning finale, with three goals in the last six minutes for the young Lilywhites.

There were actually no goals in the first half and Adrian Voigt put Saints 1-0 up early in the second half.

Struan Coli equalised on 65 minutes before a Bradi Hulme brace pushed St Duthus into a 3-1 advantage. When an own goal made it 4-1, it seemed like game over.

However, replies from Ross Gordon, Finlay Mackenzie and Aaron Thain earned Clach a stunning share of the spoils.

What an end to today's match, 3 goals in less than 6 minutes to claim a point.

Clach Reserves 4 v 4 St Duthus @NorthCaleyFA @MacandMac28 #northcaley #ncfa pic.twitter.com/usVN2qYAQS — Clach Reserves (@ClachReserves) August 12, 2023

Loch Ness start their title defence this coming Saturday when they host Clach A, while Invergordon are home to Halkirk.