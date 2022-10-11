Golf: Ellon McDonald’s Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home Nations Scottish crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Ellon McDonald’s Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home Nations Scottish crown

By Alan Brown
October 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 12:43 pm
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.

Ellon McDonald Golf Club’s Alistair Hunter has been crowned this year’s Spence Trophy champion – the unofficial Champion of Champions for juniors.

Youngster Alistair, 17, defeated Callum Bruce, of Deeside, by 2&1 in the final at Royal Aberdeen.

Alistair, who has been an Ellon member since 2016, had earlier defeated Josh Allardyce (Cruden Bay) by 5&3 in their morning semi-final.

In both matches, Alistair, who plays off one, had to battle back from being behind.

Alistair said: “I was two down after four holes against Josh, but won six holes in a row then finished the match with a 25ft birdie putt on the 15th.

“I was also two down after two holes against Callum and I traded holes in birdie on the fourth and fifth.

“I hit a three-wood and six-iron to set up an eagle three on the sixth to get back to one down, but by the turn I was two down again.

“However, a bogey-free back nine with two birdies helped me go two up on the 15th and we halved in pars from there to earn me a 2&1 win.

“It’s fantastic to add the Spence Trophy to the Ellon McDonald club championship which I won for the first time this season after being runner-up for the past two years.

“I’ve improved my handicap from 28 in 2017 down to one and that’s mainly thanks to the coaching of  Kings Links professional Fraser Clarke, who coincidentally won the Spence Trophy 14 years ago.

“But thanks must go to Ellon McDonald  junior convener Mitch Cabel. He has been convener for 17 years and I’d like to thank him for everything he does to organise our golf – without him, attending these tournaments and events would not be possible.”

Callum had beaten McKenzie Mullen (Portlethen) by 6&4 in the other morning semi-final.

Murcar Links youngsters rampant in Home Nations Scottish title success

Murcar Links youngsters were impressive winners of the Scottish final of the Junior Home Nations Team Championship at Montrose.

The Bridge of Don lads won by an aggregate of 25 shots from Fereneze Golf Club – under the gaze of Sky Sports cameras – with Duff House Royal a further five shots adrift in third.

Murcar Links’ Junior Home Nations Team Championship Scotland winners: From left, Jack Kidd, 16, Aidan Buckley, 17, Joe Murray, 16, Dylan Boyce 16, Nathan Begg, 15. Zack Don, 14, holds the winning trophy with junior convenor Jim Ramsay on the right.

Murcar Links captain Mike Pocock said: “We are absolutely delighted with the magnitude of our boys’ victory.

“To win by by 25 shots is outstanding, but it’s a fantastic reward for our junior convenor Jim Ramsay.

“The work that junior convenors put in behind the scenes often goes unrecognised, but hopefully Jim can take special satisfaction from this result and the fact the lads also won the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League title which saw us qualify for this tournament.”

Murcar went on to also win the regional play-off at Lossiemouth

Jim said: “Our youngsters have played very well all season, so went into the final with positive thoughts and that stayed with them throughout the day

“Our youngest player Zack Don, who is just 14, recorded an amazing gross 73 playing off 10, to make the team’s winning score of nine-under-par winning the title by 25 shots from Fereneze with Duff House Royal a close third.

Murcar will now be invited to take part in the Home Nations Final, on a date and venue still to be finalised, when it becomes an eight-player team event.

Five scores counted from the six players.

JUNIOR TEAM GOLF HOME NATIONS INTER-CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

SCOTLAND FINAL AT MONTROSE (NET SCORES)

354 – Murcar Links (Zack Don 63, Dylan Boyce 68, Jack Kidd 69, Aidan Buckley 73, Nathan Begg 73, Joseph Murray 83).

379 – Fereneze.

384 – Duff House Royal (Steven Gatt 69, James McLardy 75, Logan Douglas 76, Fletcher Riach 78, Thomas Calam 79,  Scott Riddoch 79.

389 – Old Ranfurly 389.

398 – Mortonhall 398.

412 – St Andrews 412.

Winter pairs competition at Peterculter

Peterculter are again staging a winter league pairs open from November 5-6 through to March.

Visitors are invited to play at the weekends in a round-robin tournament before the knockout stages early next year.

Members will play £10, while external players will be £50 for approximately 10 qualifying matches ahead of the matchplay stages.

The format is fourball better-ball and a choice of playing Saturday or Sunday is available.

Play will be from winter tees to summer or winter greens, according to weather conditions.

For more details, see www.brsgolf.com/peterculter/opens_home.php

Editor's Picks