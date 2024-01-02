Golf: Kevin Duncan hoping for a fruitful 2024 after making move to Deeside

Deeside professional Kevin Duncan is hoping to use the facilities at the Bieldside club to take his game to new heights this year.

Kevin, a prolific winner on the North-east Alliance circuit in recent years, has settled in well after joining head professional Graeme Nethercott and his fellow assistant Sam Kiloh following his move from the Kings Links.

“I enjoyed my time at the Kings Links and wasn’t expecting to leave but when the opportunity came up at Deeside it was one I felt had to go for,” said Kevin, 35.

“I was good friends with Sam and knew Graeme well so I knew I’d fit in quickly.

“The facilities at Deeside are fantastic and include 27 beautiful holes of golf, a driving range, a teaching bay with Trackman which is ideal for lessons and custom fittings.

“The short game area and putting green also offer the perfect opportunity to develop as a coach to deliver a good service.

“The added bonus is the opportunity to play on the course more after work in the summer while I can make use of the Trackman and driving range in the winter.

“The Deeside members have been great and keep an eye on our scores when we play tournaments.

“I played six PGA events last year and my results were reasonable. I finished 19th on the order of merit but I hope to do better this year and hopefully secure a victory.

“My golf has been a little inconsistent in the Alliance. We’ve had a mix of good and poor weather and I’ve struggled in the tougher conditions.

“However, I carded my first victory at Ellon McDonald, tied first at Aboyne, won at Ballater, then was second at Peterhead and Newmachar Swailend – they were both runner-up spots behind Paul Lawrie… he’s still the man to beat although he doesn’t play in all the Alliance events.”

Kevin will be in action at Inverallochy tomorrow when the Alliance resumes after the festive holidays.

🏆 Deeside Opens 2024 🚨 Please find below dates of all our opens in 2024.

Entry will go live at 9am on Tuesday 9th January via the following link: https://t.co/d2WMIxAAKm We look forward to welcoming you to Deeside in 2024 ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/zgouoteX2v — Deeside Golf Club (@DeesideGolfClub) December 28, 2023

Duncan leads the way

Kevin Duncan leads Peterhead’s Philip McLean by 350 points at the top the North-east Alliance order of merit.

Deeside professional Kevin leads on 4500 points as the winter circuit resumes at Inverallochy tomorrow after the festive break.

The two pros hold a healthy advantage over the two best-placed amateurs – Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) and John Borthwick (Craibstone) who are tied third on 3350.

John leads the Handicap Division 1 section on 3375 points and has a 575 point lead over Stewart and Scott Mackie (Hazlehead).

Auchmill’s Peter Cheyne sets the pace in Division 2 on 2950 points.

Nigg Bay’s Charlie Cassie is only 50 points adrift in second with Chris Pope (Tarland) third on 2700.

NORTH-EAST ALLIANCE ORDER OF MERIT STANDINGS

(After 12 events)

SCRATCH

1 Kevin Duncan (p) (Deeside) 4500

2 Philip McLean (p) (Peterhead) 4150

3 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian); John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3350

5 Sean Lawrie (p) (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) 3325

6 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 2900

7 Craig Lawrie (p) (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) 2275

8 Kris Nicol (p) (Dunes) 2225

9 Ian Still (Craibstone) 1900

10 Declan Addison (p) (Cruden Bay)1875

11 Ethan Main (Newmachar) 1850

12 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 1750

13 Paul Lawrie (p) (Newmachar) 1500

14 Colin Erskine (Banchory) 1350

15 David Leslie (Bon Accord) 1325

16 James Johnston (p) (Murcar Links); Andrew Pillans (p) (Banchory) 1275

18 Adam Giles (Newmachar) 1250

19 Billy Main (Newmachar) 1175

20 Steven Taylor (Kintore) 1125

DIVISION 1

1 John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3375

2 Scott Mackie (Hazlehead); Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 2800

4 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 2600

5 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 2225

6 Colin Craig (Kintore); Colin Erskine (Banchory) 2200

8 Graham Somers (Bon Accord) 1850

9 Andrew Powell (Deeside) 1825

10 Ian Still (Craibstone) 1725

11 Stewart Allison (Bon Accord) 1675

12 Colin Duffus (Royal Aberdeen) 1650

13 Gordon Gibson (Kemnay) 1625

14 David Lane (Deeside) 1550

15 Stuart Hamilton (Newmachar) 1450

16 David Leslie (Bon Accord) 1350

17 Ritchie Smith (Portlethen); John Kennedy (Craibstone) 1325

19 Jim Ewing (Murcar Links); Stephen Hutcheon (Cruden Bay); Stewart Kidd (Longside) 1300

DIVISION 2

1 Peter Cheyne (Auchmill) 2950

2 Charlie Cassie (Nigg Bay) 2900

3 Chris Pope (Tarland) 2700

4 Douglas Booth (Tarland) 2675

5 Martin Forster (Cruden Bay) 2625

6 Stephen Christie (Aboyne) 2575

7 Robert Coupar (Fraserburgh) 2475

8 Gary Homer (Aboyne); Ally Sorley (Newmachar); Richard Newcombe (Deeside) 2000

11 Derek Cruickshank (Craibstone) 1925

12 Adrian Blake (Deeside) 1825

13 Richard Denning (Inverurie) 1775

14 Gary Leslie (Deeside) 1750

15 Thomas Collie (Kemnay) 1675

16 Graham Allan (Hazlehead) 1650

17 Neish Chisholm (Kemnay) 1625

18 Morty Denholm (Deeside) 1600

19 Ian Birnie (Deeside) 1575

20 Norman Glass (Portlethen); Mike Duncan (Murcar Links) 1500