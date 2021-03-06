Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister bids for unique Ghana title triumph

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister is set to contest the most unlikely title bout of his career when fighting for the Ghana national title.

The 38-year-old is set to face Korley Collison for the Ghanaian middleweight title in the nation’s capital Accra tomorrow.

McAllister insists he is eligible to fight for the Ghanaian title title as he has nationality due to charity work in the African nation.

The title showdown will be contested over 10 rounds in temperatures in excess of 30 degrees at the Idrowhyt Event Centre in Accra.

McAllister is undertaking regular Covid-19 tests in Ghana and was given the green light to fly out last week.

Multiple weight champion McAllister said: “I will bid to become Ghana national champion which will be Scottish boxing history. No other Scottish boxer has fought for a title like this.

“A lot of people don’t know this but I have done a lot of charity work and have had an address out here for years.

“I have been working all over Africa with a lot of long term projects in places such as Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Niger.

“It is all part of what we are trying to do with Assassin Health and Fitness Village.

“I am technically classed as a citizen out here.”

The PBC Inter-Continental title will also be on the line against Collinson who boasts a pro-record of 16 wins (13 KO) and nine defeats (7 KO).

Collinson previously held the Ghanaian national title at the lower division of lightweight.

It is a long delayed showdown between the boxers as McAllister was originally set to face Collinson in February 2017.

However Collinson had to pull out of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental welterweight title in Glasgow as his visa was not processed in time.

McAllister, aka The Aberdeen Assassin, said: “Collinson was scheduled to be one of my first fights back after returning from retirement.

“That didn’t happen but this time we will face each other. I think it will be a grudge match as the Ghanaian title will be on the line.

“He will not want anyone to come over from another country into his own back yard and take his national title.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

McAllister was initially set to fight in Accra last weekend but the entire bill was cancelled as the opponents of two Ghanaian fighters on the top of the bill tested positive for Covid-19.

Organisers decided to cancel the bill as it was too short notice to get in replacements and also get them tested.

McAllister has had an additional week to adapt to the punishing heat.

He said: “Having that extra time has helped me acclimatise a little. It is very hot over here.”

McAllister jetted to another continent to secure a fight after eight bouts were cancelled in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “ They are excited that I am over here in Ghana to fight and I don’t think they actually believed I would go over.

“I think they were shocked that I travelled over to Ghana. Not many people like to travel overseas to fight – especially when they also offer to fight for free.”

McAllister flew out to Ghana with fellow Aberdonians Kenny Allan and Craig Dick who will also fight tomorrow.

Super-flyweight Allan will face Marvellous Dodoo (0-1-0) with cruiserweight Dick going against Yakubu Alidu (0-1-0).

Former European light-heavyweight champion Danny McIntosh also flew out to Ghana as part of McAllister’s party.

McIntosh, now managed by McAllister, will face Ibrahim Marshall (13 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw)