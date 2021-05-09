Funding boost for Scottish Squash Open as it heads to Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open – which will be held in Inverness – has received a funding boost.

As part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) grant scheme, the event, which is set to be held at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club from September 22-26, will receive $5000.

The cash will be split evenly between the male and female competitions and can be put towards operational costs or prize money.

The PSA has been awarding grants to tournaments in an effort to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has already handed out grants totalling $55,000.

This year’s Scottish Squash Open boasts prize money of $20,000 which will be split equally between male and female players.

Tournament promoter Allan McKay said: “We’re very grateful that the PSA is further supporting the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open with this grant.

“As we build up to September’s event, the additional funding will go a long way towards ensuring we can give players and spectators alike the best possible squash experience and help grow our sport across the Highlands.

“The pandemic has had a real impact across squash and sporting events, which is undoubtedly going to add increased costs to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“The additional support from the PSA will help maximise safety measures should spectators be permitted come September.”

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough added: “The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the PSA Challenger Tour, and we believe that our new grant scheme will give some much-needed support to tournament promoters as we look to create a thriving professional circuit.

“Creating greater playing and earning opportunities for our players lower down the rankings has been a key objective for us since before the pandemic and the outlook for international Challenger Tour events is looking very positive.”