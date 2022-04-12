Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly makes Great Britain team for 100K World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly makes Great Britain team for 100K World Championships

By Danny Law
April 12, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:09 pm
Jason Kelly.
Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly has been selected to represent Britain in this summer’s 100K World Championships.

He is one of two Scots in the eight-strong team along with Dunfermline’s Jo Murphy for the championships which take place in Berlin on August 27.

It will be a first GB vest for both Scots, although Murphy has competed previously in a virtual event.

Kelly finished second behind England’s Matt Dickinson in the Anglo Celtic Plate Home Countries International in Perth, while Murphy set a course record on her way to winning the Scottish and British titles.

Jason Kelly running on concrete.
Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly has been selected to represent Great Britain.

Adrian Stott, organiser of the Anglo Celtic Plate, said: “It is totally wonderful news and so well-deserved by these athletes after putting in a lot of hard work over a number of years.

“Across the Scottish ultra community there will be real pride at these selections and in fact there’s a spread across the Home Countries in this British team.

“There also seems to be real excitement around the 100k distance again and that bodes well for the World Champs.”

The British team for the 100km World Championships in Berlin, Germany on August 27:

Senior women

Sam Amend

Jo Murphy

Amy Sarkies

Caroline Turner

Senior men

Matt Dickinson

Ollie Garrod

Jason Kelly

Gareth King

