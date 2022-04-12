Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly makes Great Britain team for 100K World Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly has been selected to represent Britain in this summer’s 100K World Championships.

He is one of two Scots in the eight-strong team along with Dunfermline’s Jo Murphy for the championships which take place in Berlin on August 27.

It will be a first GB vest for both Scots, although Murphy has competed previously in a virtual event.

Kelly finished second behind England’s Matt Dickinson in the Anglo Celtic Plate Home Countries International in Perth, while Murphy set a course record on her way to winning the Scottish and British titles.

Adrian Stott, organiser of the Anglo Celtic Plate, said: “It is totally wonderful news and so well-deserved by these athletes after putting in a lot of hard work over a number of years.

“Across the Scottish ultra community there will be real pride at these selections and in fact there’s a spread across the Home Countries in this British team.

“There also seems to be real excitement around the 100k distance again and that bodes well for the World Champs.”

The British team for the 100km World Championships in Berlin, Germany on August 27:

Senior women

Sam Amend

Jo Murphy

Amy Sarkies

Caroline Turner

Senior men

Matt Dickinson

Ollie Garrod

Jason Kelly

Gareth King