Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark feeling the benefits of Dubai training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark feeling the benefits of Dubai training camp

By Daniel Rees
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Zoey Clark set a new Scottish indoor 200m record at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow last weekend.
Zoey Clark set a new Scottish indoor 200m record at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow last weekend.

Whilst many in Aberdeen must have felt they had been plunged back into the bleak mid-winter given the cold weather and smatterings of snow over the past few weeks, GB 400m runner Zoey Clark has been enjoying training in far more tropical conditions.

Dubai has been the venue of choice for Clark’s warm-weather training camp this year, where the Aberdonian – who represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics last year – has been completing preparations for her outdoor season in temperatures upwards of 30c.

Not that Clark has taken her foot off the accelerator pedal whilst she’s been out in the UAE – far from it.

Gruelling lactic sessions, combined with Clark’s continued commitments as an engineer for Wood Group, have seen her fill almost every hour of the day with both physical and mental activity.

But the intensity of a packed schedule is very much how Clark likes it, and the three-week training camp has left her keen to put her fine-tuning into practice.

Zoey Clark takes the baton for the British 4 x 400 ladies team at the World Athletics Relays in Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland.

Running mechanics and intensity sessions have been a staple of Clark’s training programme in Dubai Sports City, where she has been coached by her partner and former international sprinter, Ryan Oswald.

“We have had a much bigger focus this year on running mechanics on different parts of the race,” Clark explains.

“That’s one thing we have done out here – we’ve done a lot of sessions where we’ve really worked on how I’m supposed to run the bend which, up until this point, has never quite clicked with me.

“It’s nice to have the time to do that work and then implement it in other sessions – I’ve quite enjoyed that.”

Combining training with remote working

It hasn’t just been the warm weather that’s been beneficial to Clark, though; the time zone has also been advantageous. With Gulf Standard Time four hours ahead of British Summer Time, both Clark and Oswald have been able to juggle training and work without being too out of sync with their Wood Group colleagues back in Aberdeen.

“We do have to get training done early, mainly because it’s so hot out here – way hotter than previous training camps [I’ve been on],” Clark says.

“We tend to leave at 7am or 7.30am to go training, and we’re there for about two-and-a-half- hours. By the time we get back, have some food, and get logged into our computer, it’s around 8am back home, which is the start of the working day.”

Great Britain’s Zoey Clark (centre) in action at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All of this, of course, means Clark doesn’t have to take any annual leave, which she is saving up in the hope she will be spending plenty of time travelling and competing later this summer. The World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and European Championships are all still on the cards in what will be an athletics season like no other.

Domestic races to start soon

Within the next month, however, Clark is going to ease herself into her competition schedule. Domestic races over 100m and 200m are likely to form the early stage of her season before she gives her full attention to the one-lap event later in May.

“I don’t have a finalised first race yet, but at the beginning of May we’re actually going to open up with a 100m and a 200m, kind of like my approach for indoors, just to get rid of the cobwebs,” Clark says.

“A couple of weeks later we’re going to do a 400m at the East District Championships – again, a low-profile race just to give me time to find where I’m at, before moving on for some other competitions further afield on the European circuit.”

With a full-on training camp behind her, and a similarly full-on season ahead, Clark’s ability to acclimatise to whatever is thrown at her will surely work to her advantage, with the busiest year of her career set to begin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]