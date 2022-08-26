Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Knight Riders are the new leaders in Grade 1 after their convincing five-wicket win against Bon Accord last week.

The win gave them a three-point lead over the Bons and long-time leaders Crescent who are tied in second place on 394 points.

With only two weeks remaining in the season Pehlaj Tenneti, the Knight Riders captain is confident the Groats Road side can hold their nerve in the run-in.

“It’s a good time to go into the lead with only two games left against Mannofield and Crescent.

“We were very patient in last week’s win over Bon Accord and got our reward,” said Tenneti who held the innings together with a responsible knock of 30.

Bon Accord are away to Gordonians, while Crescent host relegated Aberdeen Grammar with both title contenders hoping Mannofield can do them a favour at home to the league leaders.

There will also be a focus on who goes down with Grammar, particularly as there are three sides still in danger.

Knight Riders 2nds look to be the most vulnerable and are away to Master Blasters Aberdeen while Inverurie have home advantage against Cults and Gordonians entertain Bon Accord.

In-form Banchory host Grampian

In Grade 2, Grampian are at the Burnett Park where in-form Banchory might test the leaders and second-placed Siyapa are at home to Portcullis. Fraserburgh will be attempting to close in on the promotion places when they meet Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

On Sunday all roads will lead to Mannofield where the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup brings together Bon Accord and Crescent fresh from their respective bids to win Grade 1 in what is a difficult game in which to pick a winner.

Their league form gives nothing away, as they have beaten each other and are locked together in second place in the division.

Captains Tauqeer Malik of Bon Accord and Nathan Thangarajof Crescent are both known to be shrewd tacticians and with both sides acutely aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, it promises to be a tense but entertaining occasion.