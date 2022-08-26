Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in

By Jack Nixon
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 9:14 am
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
The Aberdeenshire Cup final takes place on Sunday.

Knight Riders are the new leaders in Grade 1 after their convincing five-wicket win against Bon Accord last week.

The win gave them a three-point lead over the Bons and long-time leaders Crescent who are tied in second place on 394 points.

With only two weeks remaining in the season Pehlaj Tenneti, the Knight Riders captain is confident the Groats Road side can hold their nerve in the run-in.

“It’s a good time to go into the lead with only two games left against Mannofield and Crescent.

“We were very patient in last week’s win over Bon Accord and got our reward,” said Tenneti who held the innings together with a responsible knock of 30.

Bon Accord are away to Gordonians, while Crescent host relegated Aberdeen Grammar with both title contenders hoping Mannofield can do them a favour at home to the league leaders.

There will also be a focus on who goes down with Grammar, particularly as there are three sides still in danger.

Knight Riders 2nds look to be the most vulnerable and are away to Master Blasters Aberdeen while Inverurie have home advantage against Cults and Gordonians entertain Bon Accord.

In-form Banchory host Grampian

In Grade 2, Grampian are at the Burnett Park where in-form Banchory might test the leaders and second-placed Siyapa are at home to Portcullis. Fraserburgh will be attempting to close in on the promotion places when they meet Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

On Sunday all roads will lead to Mannofield where the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup brings together Bon Accord and Crescent fresh from their respective bids to win Grade 1 in what is a difficult game in which to pick a winner.

Their league form gives nothing away, as they have beaten each other and are locked together in second place in the division.

Captains Tauqeer Malik of Bon Accord and Nathan Thangarajof Crescent are both known to be shrewd tacticians and with both sides acutely aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, it promises to be a tense but entertaining occasion.

