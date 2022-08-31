Deeside Thistle cycling club hoping young talent will be inspired by Tour of Britain event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deeside Thistle cycling club are hoping this weekend’s Tour of Britain event can inspire riders across Aberdeenshire.

The opening stage of the eight-day event is coming to the north-east on Sunday, starting in Aberdeen and finishing in Glenshee.

Much of the 181.3km route, which goes through Inverurie, Insch and Ballater, covers Deeside Thistle’s catchment area.

With more than 500 members, Deeside Thistle club president Alan Campbell hopes locals will relish the opportunity to watch some of Britain’s top riders at close quarters.

Campbell said: “It is the premier cycling event in the UK. Last year it finished in Aberdeen, and now it’s starting here.

“It’s not something that will be an annual event as they move it around the UK, but we are very lucky to have it this time around.

“It will be great for youngsters to see people close up, who they might see on the television.

“It will help them to gain a greater understanding of the sport, and aspire to do something similar.”

Young talent at forefront of club’s vision

Stonehaven’s Sarah Rowe, who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, is now helping to coach the next generation of cyclists within the Deeside Thistle setup.

Campbell takes pride in the inclusiveness within the club, adding: “We are particularly proud of the fact we have a very vigorous youth section.

“Sarah Rowe, the former Olympian, and her team have been very much part of the success of youngsters at the club.

“They meet regularly at Knockburn Loch near Strachan, which is where they learn their skills.

“They race all over the country and also cycle south of the border.

“We have had a number of champions over the years. The two UK champions we have had have both been women, in Sarah Rowe and Sally Ashbridge.

“It has always been a club where women have been at the fore. They have been under-represented, but they have always been the strongest in terms of the representation at national level.

“There are a lot of middle-aged men in lycra, but we are very keen to encourage youngsters.

“There has probably never been a time when there have been more young people doing well nationally. The coaching is all very much a part of that.”

Campbell says Deeside Thistle will have a visible presence throughout the build up to the event, as well as on the day itself next Sunday.

He added: “We have a stand near the event, as we are always looking to recruit.

“We will have people helping as there is a lot of help needed for an event like this, especially in a sparsely populated area like Aberdeenshire.

“Everyone wants to see it all running smoothly.

“We always have an interest in people coming back to the area.

“We have invited Tour de France riders to Aberdeen over the years. Alan Piper, the Australian, has been here about three times.

“The reason he has an association with the club is because he raced in Aberdeen 25 years ago. There is a connection with the place.

“David Millar, as well as Phillipa York, are to be in Aberdeen this coming week for an evening question and answer session.

“It’s difficult for our members to get to places like the Tour de France, so it’s quite good to bring the people they see on the television to the local area so they can see them and speak to them.”