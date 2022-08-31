Deeside Thistle cycling club hoping young talent will be inspired by Tour of Britain event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deeside Thistle cycling club hoping young talent will be inspired by Tour of Britain event

By Andy Skinner
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 6:59 am
Deeside Thistle member Arabella Blackburn.
Deeside Thistle member Arabella Blackburn.

Deeside Thistle cycling club are hoping this weekend’s Tour of Britain event can inspire riders across Aberdeenshire.

The opening stage of the eight-day event is coming to the north-east on Sunday, starting in Aberdeen and finishing in Glenshee.

Much of the 181.3km route, which goes through Inverurie, Insch and Ballater, covers Deeside Thistle’s catchment area.

With more than 500 members, Deeside Thistle club president Alan Campbell hopes locals will relish the opportunity to watch some of Britain’s top riders at close quarters.

Campbell said: “It is the premier cycling event in the UK. Last year it finished in Aberdeen, and now it’s starting here.

“It’s not something that will be an annual event as they move it around the UK, but we are very lucky to have it this time around.

Deeside Thistle members cycling through Aberdeenshire.

“It will be great for youngsters to see people close up, who they might see on the television.

“It will help them to gain a greater understanding of the sport, and aspire to do something similar.”

Young talent at forefront of club’s vision

Stonehaven’s Sarah Rowe, who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, is now helping to coach the next generation of cyclists within the Deeside Thistle setup.

Campbell takes pride in the inclusiveness within the club, adding: “We are particularly proud of the fact we have a very vigorous youth section.

“Sarah Rowe, the former Olympian, and her team have been very much part of the success of youngsters at the club.

Sarah Rowe.

“They meet regularly at Knockburn Loch near Strachan, which is where they learn their skills.

“They race all over the country and also cycle south of the border.

“We have had a number of champions over the years. The two UK champions we have had have both been women, in Sarah Rowe and Sally Ashbridge.

“It has always been a club where women have been at the fore. They have been under-represented, but they have always been the strongest in terms of the representation at national level.

“There are a lot of middle-aged men in lycra, but we are very keen to encourage youngsters.

“There has probably never been a time when there have been more young people doing well nationally. The coaching is all very much a part of that.”

Campbell says Deeside Thistle will have a visible presence throughout the build up to the event, as well as on the day itself next Sunday.

He added: “We have a stand near the event, as we are always looking to recruit.

“We will have people helping as there is a lot of help needed for an event like this, especially in a sparsely populated area like Aberdeenshire.

The final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, towards Glenshee.

“Everyone wants to see it all running smoothly.

“We always have an interest in people coming back to the area.

“We have invited Tour de France riders to Aberdeen over the years. Alan Piper, the Australian, has been here about three times.

“The reason he has an association with the club is because he raced in Aberdeen 25 years ago. There is a connection with the place.

“David Millar, as well as Phillipa York, are to be in Aberdeen this coming week for an evening question and answer session.

“It’s difficult for our members to get to places like the Tour de France, so it’s quite good to bring the people they see on the television to the local area so they can see them and speak to them.”

