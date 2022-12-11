Swimming: Kara Hanlon makes it a hat-trick at Scottish National Short Course Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kara Hanlon enjoyed a hat-trick of successes at the Scottish National Short Course Championship in Edinburgh.

The Isle of Lewis swimmer started the meet with a bang by setting a Scottish record time of 30.57 on her way to victory in the 50m breaststroke.

Earlier in the day in the heats, she had equalled Corrie Scott’s national record time from eight years ago in the same event and in the same pool before dropping the time even further from 30.71 to 30.57.

Hanlon added the 200m title on Saturday before concluding the meet on Sunday with a hat-trick in the breaststroke events.

She led an Edinburgh University 1-2-3 in the 100m, ahead of Katie Goodburn and Katie Robertson, and was just 0.3 off the Scottish record in 1:06.39.

She’s done it again! 🔥🔥 Kara Hanlon broke the 50m Breaststroke Short Course Scottish Record for the second time in one day! She lowers her time to 30.57 💙#ScotNSC22 pic.twitter.com/nDkfYXCqaz — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) December 9, 2022

Speaking of her 50m record, Hanlon said: “I’m really chuffed with it to be honest.

“It was a bit of a shock this morning to post that time, I’ve came here to have fun, but when I have fun I seem to swim fast.

“To equal the record was actually really nice. Corrie messaged me which was great, we’re still good friends so it was lovely. To take it outright tonight was kind of the icing on the cake and I’m just delighted to put my name on another record.”

University of Aberdeen Performance swimmer Faye Rogers dipped under the world record time in the S10 200m butterfly to come home in 2:21.90 as she continued her brilliant form following the British Para Winter Meet in November.