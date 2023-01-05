Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland ready to bounce back after ‘heavy ordeal’ of Commonwealth title loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is ready to bounce back in 2023 from the “heavy ordeal” of losing a Commonwealth title fight.

Sutherland suffered title despair when losing by fifth round stoppage to Louis Greene in Aberdeen in November.

Such was the shock of the first defeat of the 24-year-old’s pro career he couldn’t face looking at anyone after the Beach Ballroom fight.

Sutherland’s flawless record came to an end in front of fans, friends and family… and it was tough to take.

However the super welterweight star is ready to rally from that setback and get back on the title trail in 2023.

He said: “After a loss you experience a deep dip but then pick yourself back up again.

“The defeat was a heavy, heavy ordeal and straight after the fight I couldn’t stand to look at anyone.

“The bit a lot of people don’t see is the mental challenge that puts on you.

“I gave up 14 weeks of my life to produce in one moment.

“An entire 14 weeks then when you need that moment to happen for you it doesn’t.

“And it doesn’t happen in a quiet room with no-one there.

“It is full of people who have bought tickets to see you.

“Instead of moping about it I have gone straight back to the drawing board.

“The new year will be a big one for me after a challenging 2022 where I also learned lessons.

“I am straight back into it for a busy 2023.”

Shock of the fifth round stoppage

Disaster struck for Sutherland 56 seconds into the fifth round when he was caught with a heavy right by Greene.

A left upper cut dropped Sutherland to the canvas in front of a stunned crowd to end the contest.

Aberdonian Sutherland, aka ‘Deadly’ went into the vacant Commonwealth title fight boasting a 100 per cent record of 13 wins from 13 bouts.

He had already won three previous title fights.

Sutherland secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021.

Earlier that year he also stopped highly rated Mexican Jose DelgadoVelazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019 Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

Coping with first defeat of pro career

Prior to turning to professional boxing Sutherland had been a multiple weight world champion in kick-boxing.

A winner throughout his entire career losing is not in his vocabulary.

Sutherland reveals how he coped with that status quo being disrupted.

He said: “I had a meal booked the day after the fight with my girlfriend, mum and dad.

“My mum and dad didn’t want me to go out as they thought I needed to sit in and have a rest.

“But all I was doing was constantly thinking and overplaying it in my head.

“The best decision I made was to go out for that meal.

“I was sitting in the restaurant with my sunglasses on the whole time hiding my keekers (black eyes).

“I was able to have a good time and not think about boxing.

“On the Monday I went down to Edinburgh with my mate to play golf then went out for a couple of drinks and food to watch the football.

“It was the best decision because I realised in that period of time that one loss doesn’t mean that’s you done.

“Mentally I am in a really good place.

“That loss is going to live with me – and I have to live with that.

“But it’s just a case of getting on with it.”

Sutherland to fight in February

Sutherland will return to action with a six round bout against an as yet unconfirmed opponent at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow on February 18.

He aims to fight in the Granite City this summer.

Sutherland said: “I sat back and looked at the performance and other things in the build up to the the Greene fight.

“But at the end of the day there are no excuses and you cannot rewind time to redo it.

“Hindsight is a beautiful thing.

“I have to look at the lessons learned to improve for the next time.

“That’s why I wanted to get straight back into the swing of things.

“It’s not like I have gone from the level I have been competing at to ‘I’m absolutely useless and should retire straight away’.

“I know the level I’m at and I would beat the guy (Greene) nine times if we were to fight another 10 times.

“But on the night it just didn’t happen for me.”

Even the greatest have lost fights

Very few boxers progress through a career without suffering a loss.

Even the greats like Muhammad Ali, ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson, Joe Louis and Manny Pacquiao tasted defeat.

Losing his unblemished record signified a shock for Sutherland but he accepts it is a low also experienced by ring legends.

He said: “You can try to name any legendary fighter who doesn’t have a loss.

“Even if you look at their professional record and it’s perfect, look at their amateur record and how many losses they have there.

“At the time when you are undefeated that is the last thing you are thinking about.

“But you pick yourself back up.”