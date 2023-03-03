Champions return for fresh charge at Snowman Rally success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-time A M Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally champions Michael Binnie and Claire Mole will aim to fire to glory once more to spark a resurgence in form.

Binnie from Cornhill and Mole from Duns in the Borders top the entry list for this season-opener and, despite rumours of a car change, will be carrying number one on their Evo 9.

Still rebuilding confidence after a difficult second half of 2022, they’ll be using the Snowman to try and find the incredible pace they showed in the first half of last year.

Jock Armstrong, the two-time Scottish champion, returns in his iconic Impreza, but there have been a few changes behind the scenes for the Castle Douglas ace.

With regular navigator Cammy Fair tied up with family and work commitments, Newstead’s Hannah McKillop steps into the hot-seat for round one.

The big change for Armstrong, however, is in tyre manufacturers, making the switch to MRFs. There will be plenty of parties interested to see how the new rubber performs.

Another driver from Castle Douglas, Angus Lawrie, rounded off 2022 with a fantastic podium on the Carlisle Stages, alongside Paul Gribben from Annan.

The black Evo has been refreshed and rebuilt over the winter and was looking sharp at the pre-event test in New Galloway.

Mark McCulloch from Dumfries and Aberlour’s Michael Hendry head into the second season with their Proton Satria Evo.

With lessons learned, some changes have been made to both the engine and running gear to improve the car, especially on the loose.

Contenders going for Snowman Rally glory

Also likely to be in the mix, Alford’s Scott Beattie and Peredur Davies from Pwllheli in Wales are back in the ex-Freddie Milne Evo.

Stonehaven’s Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson from Inverness switch back to Impreza power as does Mull winner Paul Mackinnon.

Ayr’s Duncan Campbell and Crieff’s Michael Cruickshank return in their quietly quick Impreza and Ross Macdonald from Conon Bridge will be hoping for more luck with his Evo in 2023.

Stonehaven’s Barry Groundwater’s return to the loose continues in his normally aspirated four-wheel-drive Polo.

The car drives totally differently to anything Groundwater has ever driven and will definitely be a big hit with the spectators out in the woods – just the noise alone makes it something special.

Black Isle Showground start

The events burst into life from 8.30am at the Black Isle Showground, by Muir of Ord.

Vantage points include Contin Forestry Office, Rogie for stages two and five from 10am and 3pm respectively and stage three at Lochletter off the A831 Glenurquhart, between Drumnadrochit and Cannich from noon.

The celebration finish is set to unfold in Dingwall High Street from around 3.20pm.

Top 10 list:

Michael Binnie (Cornhill-on-Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) – Mitsubishi Evo 9 David Henderson (Oakenshaw) and Chris Lees (Glasgow) – Ford Fiesta Rally 2 Freddie Milne (Aberdeen) and Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) – Skoda Fabia R5 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Hannah McKillop (Melrose) – Subaru Impreza Stephen Petch (Hamsterley) and Michael Wilkinson (Tow Law) – Ford Fiesta Rally 2 Hugh Brunton (Arbroath) and Drew Sturrock (Brechin) –Skoda Rally2 Evo John Wink (Huntly) and Neil Shanks (Elgin) – Hyundai i20 R5 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Daniel Forsyth (Elgin) – Ford Fiesta R5 Angus Lawrie (Castle Douglas) and Paul Gribben (Annan) – Mitsubishi Evo 9 Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo