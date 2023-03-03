Champions return for fresh charge at Snowman Rally success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Champions return for fresh charge at Snowman Rally success

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 7:14 pm
The defending Snowman Rally winners Michael Binnie and Claire Mole. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The defending Snowman Rally winners Michael Binnie and Claire Mole. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two-time A M Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally champions Michael Binnie and Claire Mole will aim to fire to glory once more to spark a resurgence in form.

Binnie from Cornhill and Mole from Duns in the Borders top the entry list for this season-opener and, despite rumours of a car change, will be carrying number one on their Evo 9.

Still rebuilding confidence after a difficult second half of 2022, they’ll be using the Snowman to try and find the incredible pace they showed in the first half of last year.

Jock Armstrong, the two-time Scottish champion, returns in his iconic Impreza, but there have been a few changes behind the scenes for the Castle Douglas ace.

With regular navigator Cammy Fair tied up with family and work commitments, Newstead’s Hannah McKillop steps into the hot-seat for round one.

The big change for Armstrong, however, is in tyre manufacturers, making the switch to MRFs. There will be plenty of parties interested to see how the new rubber performs.

Another driver from Castle Douglas, Angus Lawrie, rounded off 2022 with a fantastic podium on the Carlisle Stages, alongside Paul Gribben from Annan.

The black Evo has been refreshed and rebuilt over the winter and was looking  sharp at the pre-event test in New Galloway.

Mark McCulloch from Dumfries and Aberlour’s Michael Hendry head into the second season with their Proton Satria Evo.

With lessons learned, some changes have been made to both the engine and running gear to improve the car, especially on the loose.

Contenders going for Snowman Rally glory

Also likely to be in the mix, Alford’s Scott Beattie and Peredur Davies from Pwllheli in Wales are back in the ex-Freddie Milne Evo.

Stonehaven’s Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson from Inverness switch back to Impreza power as does Mull winner Paul Mackinnon.

Ayr’s Duncan Campbell and Crieff’s Michael Cruickshank return in their quietly quick Impreza and Ross Macdonald from Conon Bridge will be hoping for more luck with his Evo in 2023.

Stonehaven’s Barry Groundwater’s return to the loose continues in his normally aspirated four-wheel-drive Polo.

The car drives totally differently to anything Groundwater has ever driven and will definitely be a big hit with the spectators out in the woods – just the noise alone makes it something special.

Black Isle Showground start

The events burst into life from 8.30am at the Black Isle Showground, by Muir of Ord.

Vantage points include Contin Forestry Office, Rogie for stages two and five from 10am and 3pm respectively and stage three at Lochletter off the A831 Glenurquhart, between Drumnadrochit and Cannich from noon.

The celebration finish is set to unfold in Dingwall High Street from around 3.20pm.

Top 10 list:

  1. Michael Binnie (Cornhill-on-Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) – Mitsubishi Evo 9
  2. David Henderson (Oakenshaw) and Chris Lees (Glasgow) – Ford Fiesta Rally 2
  3. Freddie Milne (Aberdeen) and Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) – Skoda Fabia R5
  4. Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Hannah McKillop (Melrose) – Subaru Impreza
  5. Stephen Petch (Hamsterley) and Michael Wilkinson (Tow Law)  – Ford Fiesta Rally 2
  6. Hugh Brunton (Arbroath) and Drew Sturrock (Brechin) –Skoda Rally2 Evo
  7. John Wink (Huntly) and Neil Shanks (Elgin) – Hyundai i20 R5
  8. Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Daniel Forsyth (Elgin) – Ford Fiesta R5
  9. Angus Lawrie (Castle Douglas) and Paul Gribben (Annan) – Mitsubishi Evo 9
  10. Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day.
John Wink eager to make Snowman Rally the starting point for successful Scottish Rally…
Team Nicol were the Glenfarclas Silver Quaich winners last year. They are, from left: Gavin Nicol (skip), Kevin Thomson, Abby Brodie and Mike MacDonald. Images: Courtesy of Inverness Ice Centre
International arrivals in Inverness as curlers prepare to put on week-long show
Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson in action in last year's Grampian Forest Rally.
North duo eye Snowman leaderboard after Jim Clark Rally crash dashed 2022 hopes
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees
Competing on the world stage vital experience for Deeside sprinter Alisha Rees
Scotland's Tom Mackintosh on his debut against Nepal. Image: Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland cap Tom Mackintosh embraces international influences on path to senior breakthrough
Rowers will be in action on the Caledonian Canal, Inverness, at the weekend. This is action from Inverness Rowing Club's Caley Cruisers Winter Head.
Rowing crews head to Inverness for big weekend of action
Hugh Kernohan won silver and bronze at the World Veterans' Fencing Championships in Croatia. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness fencer advancing toward success after double medal delight in Croatia
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 'special' for Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer
Dean Sutherland, pictured, secured a comprehensive defeat of Ramiro Blanco. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland shrugs off Commonwealth title agony with emphatic return to winning…
Holly Whittaker (Elgin AAC). Image: Bobby Gavin / Scottish Athletics
Holly Whittaker's success in spite of alarming lack of athletics facilities in Elgin

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Two fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 2nd December 2013. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Members of the Great Western Community Trust. From left, Tom Murray, Sandy Stephens, Leila Turner-Smith, Iain McKenzie and Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented