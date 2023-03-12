Ice-cool Swiss curler caps fourth win at international competition in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ice-cool Swiss curler caps fourth win at international competition in Inverness

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Focused winning skipper Andreas Flammer in action. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Swiss star Andreas Flammer showed his class on the ice again to land his fourth victory at the Glenfarclas Highland Week of International Curling.

Inverness Ice Centre was the stage for some sparkling action over six days and it concluded on Friday with a thrilling finale.

Graham MacKenna from Inverness made a guest appearance for Flammer’s champions, which also starred Alexandra Luscher and Serge Lusser against the side led by Craig Hamilton from Lanarkshire.

With a 7-5 lead going into the final end, Hamilton failed to get the two shots needed to secure an extra end and Flammer added another trophy to his collection, having been the champion skipper in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In all, six countries were represented, with England, Canada, the USA and Norway also dazzling on ice in the Highlands.

Winning skipper Andreas Flammer from Switzerland with his team from left: Serge Lusser, Alexandra Luscher and making a guest appearance from Inverness, Graham MacKenna.

Swiss ace will be back to defend title

Brenda Macintyre, the Highland Week of International Curling secretary, explained the champion will be joined by more competitors next March for the 57th edition of the event.

She said: “Some teams have already paid their deposits to return next year, including Andreas Flammer.

“Believe it or not, Andreas has been coming to this event for 20 years. It started for him when he came over and was curling with his father. He’s very much a regular.

“We also have a number of invites from teams asking to attend next year. The competition is going from strength to strength and we look forward to welcoming teams again next year.”

Making a guest appearance for the Andreas Flammer team, was Graham MacKenna of Inverness.

Spectators enjoyed live curling action

Macintyre felt the well-contested final was a fitting conclusion to several days of high-quality sporting action.

She added: “There was a high standard of curling throughout the week. It was dramatic because it came right down to the last stone to find the winner on Friday. It kept the spectators hanging on until the end.

“We had a good turn-out from the general public and it gave them the chance to see live curling.”

The popular week-long competition switched to Inverness in 1999 on the back of the rink in Aviemore closing.

The emphasis is always on fun, first and foremost, and was first run in 1967.

Winning skipper Andreas Flammer, of Switzerland.
Skipper Craig Hamilton of Scotland, was the runner-up.

