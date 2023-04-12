Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon to swim for Great Britain at World Aquatics Championships in Japan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Isle of Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon has been selected to represent Great Britain at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, this summer.

The 25-year-old will make her worlds debut at the event in the Far East between July 23 and 30.

With the Paris Olympics taking place next year, British Swimming performance director Chris Spice said: “Relays continue to be a primary focus of competition for us, and our selections have helped us to ensure we have the requisite strength in depth to stand those relay teams in good stead for worlds, when we will be targeting qualifying quota spots for Paris 2024 in all our relays.”

Hanlon will be part of a 29-strong team heading to Japan.

Edinburgh University student Hanlon – who hails from Stornoway – represented Scotland in the 100m breaststroke at last year’s Commonwealth Games, and last week defended her British title in the same discipline.