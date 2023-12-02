Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir ‘super happy’ after winning silver at World Cup event in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir ‘super happy’ after winning silver at World Cup event in Beijing

A stunning performance saw Muir claim silver at the site of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games big air event.

By Danny Law
Kirsty Muir competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirsty Muir competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir said she was “super happy” after claiming her first podium of the season at the Beijing Big Air World Cup.

A stunning performance saw Muir claim silver at the site of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games big air event.

The 19-year-old qualified in fourth spot and moved into the podium spots with superb first and second round jumps for a final score of 167.25 to finish ahead of Italy’s Flora Tabanelli and behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud.

Muir said: “I’m super happy with how today went, the weather was perfect and the jump felt really good.

“I’m proud of how I skied, and really excited to have my first podium of the season but also my first Big Air World Cup podium.

“My last run didn’t go to plan, I wanted to try a different grab in my 14 but I’m excited to try it again at the next competition.

“Overall, I’m very grateful.”

Mathilde Gremaud (right) of Switzerland celebrates with Kirsty Muir of Britain after women’s freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.

Great Britain FreeSki head coach Jamie Matthew said: “Kirsty did amazingly well in what has been a tough week of competition in China.

“She has shown great consistency all week, especially today so I’m stoked she claimed her first Big Air podium.

“It has been a tough summer for her rehabbing a few niggles so to grab a podium on her first Big Air event of the year with plenty more to give sets the tone for a very exciting future ahead.”

Kirsty Muir in action at the World Cup in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.

