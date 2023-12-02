Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir ‘super happy’ after winning silver at World Cup event in Beijing

Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir said she was “super happy” after claiming her first podium of the season at the Beijing Big Air World Cup.

A stunning performance saw Muir claim silver at the site of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games big air event.

The 19-year-old qualified in fourth spot and moved into the podium spots with superb first and second round jumps for a final score of 167.25 to finish ahead of Italy’s Flora Tabanelli and behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud.

Muir said: “I’m super happy with how today went, the weather was perfect and the jump felt really good.

“I’m proud of how I skied, and really excited to have my first podium of the season but also my first Big Air World Cup podium.

“My last run didn’t go to plan, I wanted to try a different grab in my 14 but I’m excited to try it again at the next competition.

“Overall, I’m very grateful.”

Great Britain FreeSki head coach Jamie Matthew said: “Kirsty did amazingly well in what has been a tough week of competition in China.

“She has shown great consistency all week, especially today so I’m stoked she claimed her first Big Air podium.

“It has been a tough summer for her rehabbing a few niggles so to grab a podium on her first Big Air event of the year with plenty more to give sets the tone for a very exciting future ahead.”