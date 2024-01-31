Aberdeen set to host Scotland’s thriving young squash stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen set to host Scotland’s thriving young squash stars

The Scottish Squash Junior National Championships takes place between February 2 and 4, and is being held at the Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club on Cranford Road in Mannofield.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen will welcome Scotland’s thriving young squash stars this weekend when the city hosts the national junior championships.

The Scottish Squash Junior National Championships takes place from February 2-4 and is being held at the Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club on Cranford Road in Mannofield.

It is the second event the Granite City club have hosted recently having competed in the Scottish National League for the first time in more than five years last month.

There has been a notable increase in youth participation at a local level with eight youngsters representing Grampian this weekend, up from three who competed in last year’s competition.

Numbers have risen thanks to investment from SportScotland and TRAC Energy which helped appoint a junior development officer through the Direct Club Investment (DCI) scheme, while collaboration with Scottish Squash and Aberdeenshire Active Schools has proven to be a success.

This weekend’s championships will see athletes compete for national titles from under-11 to under-19 level.

Former junior national champions include Commonwealth bronze medallists Greg Lobban, who hails from Inverness, and Rory Stewart, and Scotland’s current number one Georgia Adderley.

‘Explosion of junior squash’ in north-east

Logo for Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club
Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club are hosting the Scottish Squash Junior National Championships this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

President of Grampian Squash Paul Charlton hopes hosting the event in Aberdeen will continue the trend of increased participation.

He said: “It’s hugely positive to have events like the Scottish Squash Junior National Championships being held in Aberdeen.

“Post-Covid there was a real gap in the development of junior squash in Grampian, but following investment from SportScotland, Scottish Squash and TRAC Energy we have started to see participation grow across the region.

“The collaborative work of coaches and management from all squash facilities in Grampian, particularly Aberdeen Sports Village, the Ellon Meadows Sports Centre and Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, have underpinned the explosion of junior squash that we’re currently seeing.

“Scottish Squash supporting this further by hosting events like the Squash Junior Nationals in Aberdeen give our local players a chance to test themselves against the best players in the country and showcase their talents in front of a home crowd.

“We are looking forward to seeing some great squash and can’t thank the hard work of all our coaches across the region together with the invaluable support sponsors like TRAC Energy.”

DCI lead coach Joe Ewen added : “It’s hugely positive to have events like the Scottish Junior National Championships in Aberdeen.

“It’s great for the junior players that want to see if they can compete at the highest level, but it’s also great for the kids that won’t take part to see the top players and to give them an idea of how squash can be played.”

