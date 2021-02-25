France v Scotland Six Nations clash postponed after further positive Covid case in French camp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations trip to Paris on Sunday has been postponed after France reported another positive coronavirus case among their playing squad.

Tournament chiefs gave the match the go-ahead on Wednesday but have now been forced to call it off after Les Bleus’ entire squad was placed into quarantine after an 11th member of Fabien Galthie’s squad was found to have contracted the virus.

The Six Nations said in a statement: “The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French camp.

“They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match.

“This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council. We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”