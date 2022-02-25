Stakes are high as Gordonians return to action in vital National League 2 clash at Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo insists his side will not be caught cold as they return from a four-week break at Kirkcaldy tonight.

Jim Greenwood’s side return to National League 2 duty under the floodlights at Kirkcaldy tonight in what will be their first game since a 17-15 loss to Glasgow Academicals at Countesswells on January 29.

Osugo knows circumstances have added to the difficulty of the task facing his side, who saw their trip to Whitecraigs last weekend postponed.

But he believes the success of the club’s second team has ensured the first XV are well prepared.

Osugo said: “The schedule has been crazy. We haven’t played since the end of January and we find ourselves playing two games then off for another three weeks which is not ideal.

“But we have been training throughout this spell without games. The second XV have achieved something fantastic by winning Caledonia League Division 3 and with them having that title to go for it has ensured training has been really competitive.

“The guys who have featured for both teams have been able to get a run-out with the twos while our university players have still be active so we’re not going in completely cold to Kirkcaldy.

“We’ve got a really difficult match to play but we’ve got a game plan and it’s now a case of trying to execute it on the night.”

Osugo wary of improving Kirkcaldy

Tonight’s game is a huge one for both clubs with the 11th placed Gordonians travelling to 10th placed Kirkcaldy for a crucial game which Osugo knows will have major ramifications at the bottom of the table.

With 14 points separating five clubs in the bottom half of the table the Gordonians captain knows every point matters at this stage of the campaign.

Osugo said: “It’s going to be a really tough game for us but we’ve trained well for the game.

“I think Kirkcaldy will do enough to get out of the situation they are in as they are playing some really good rugby just now.

“It has added a new dimension to the dogfight at the bottom of the division.

“Looking at the table just now I’d say there are five teams in the fight now and whoever can get a result in this game will feel as if momentum has really swung in their favour.”