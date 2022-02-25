Stakes are high as Gordonians return to action in vital National League 2 clash at Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stakes are high as Gordonians return to action in vital National League 2 clash at Kirkcaldy

By Paul Third
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Gordonians captain Daniel Osugo on the attack. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Gordonians captain Daniel Osugo on the attack. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo insists his side will not be caught cold as they return from a four-week break at Kirkcaldy tonight.

Jim Greenwood’s side return to National League 2 duty under the floodlights at Kirkcaldy tonight in what will be their first game since a 17-15 loss to Glasgow Academicals at Countesswells on January 29.

Osugo knows circumstances have added to the difficulty of the task facing his side, who saw their trip to Whitecraigs last weekend postponed.

But he believes the success of the club’s second team has ensured the first XV are well prepared.

Osugo said: “The schedule has been crazy. We haven’t played since the end of January and we find ourselves playing two games then off for another three weeks which is not ideal.

“But we have been training throughout this spell without games. The second XV have achieved something fantastic by winning Caledonia League Division 3 and with them having that title to go for it has ensured training has been really competitive.

“The guys who have featured for both teams have been able to get a run-out with the twos while our university players have still be active so we’re not going in completely cold to Kirkcaldy.

“We’ve got a really difficult match to play but we’ve got a game plan and it’s now a case of trying to execute it on the night.”

Osugo wary of improving Kirkcaldy

Tonight’s game is a huge one for both clubs with the 11th placed Gordonians travelling to 10th placed Kirkcaldy for a crucial game which Osugo knows will have major ramifications at the bottom of the table.

With 14 points separating five clubs in the bottom half of the table the Gordonians captain knows every point matters at this stage of the campaign.

Osugo said: “It’s going to be a really tough game for us but we’ve trained well for the game.

“I think Kirkcaldy will do enough to get out of the situation they are in as they are playing some really good rugby just now.

“It has added a new dimension to the dogfight at the bottom of the division.

“Looking at the table just now I’d say there are five teams in the fight now and whoever can get a result in this game will feel as if momentum has really swung in their favour.”

