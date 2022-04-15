Rugby: Orkney aiming to confirm promotion to National League 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney can win promotion to National League 3 on Saturday at Groat’s Road in Aberdeen where they play their penultimate Caley Division 1 fixture.

The islanders need only one point from the games with Aberdeen Wandererers and Grangemouth Stags, both away from home.

Even allowing for not having home advantage, the islanders will fancy their chances of winning both games, according to head coach Garry Coltherd.

He said: “We are really excited about the prospect of going back to the national leagues, and would like to end our season with a flourish.

“It has been a long, interrupted one with a number of games being rearranged due to Covid 19.

“We have already beaten Saturday’s opponents Aberdeen Wanderers in Kirkwall and will be keen to complete the double, although they will be a different proposition on their own ground.”

In the only other game in the top Caley league, Ellon host Hillfoots at the Meadows, needing to win all their remaining four games to be sure of claiming third place.

Deeside look to seal title

Now that all the fixtures have been completed in Caley Division 2 and 3, the focus of attention is in the outcome of the last game in Caley 4 North between Deeside and Caithness at Banchory where only a maximum points win will be good enough for Deeside to overhaul Dyce for the title. Any other result would hand Dyce the championship.

Head coach Ryan Mountain was confident Deeside would come through against a Caithness side who will move into second place should they dare to spoil the Woodend party.

He said: “This is a huge game for the club. We had 31 players declare themselves available for the game, many of them who have come through our youth set up, including 18-year-old scrum half Jack McEwan who gets his first start for us.”

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd was keen his young development squad should make a game of it.

He said: “It will have been a good season for them if they do come second, while our first team have competed well in Caley Division 1, and can still be third in the league. We are making good progress. It’s most encouraging.”