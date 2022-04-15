Rugby: Orkney aiming to confirm promotion to National League 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Orkney aiming to confirm promotion to National League 3

By Jack Nixon
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney need only one point from their final two games.
Orkney need only one point from their final two games.

Orkney can win promotion to National League 3 on Saturday at Groat’s Road in Aberdeen where they play their penultimate Caley Division 1 fixture.

The islanders need only one point from the games with Aberdeen Wandererers and Grangemouth Stags, both away from home.

Even allowing for not having home advantage, the islanders will fancy their chances of winning both games, according to head coach Garry Coltherd.

He said: “We are really excited about the prospect of going back to the national leagues, and would like to end our season with a flourish.

“It has been a long, interrupted one with a number of games being rearranged due to Covid 19.

“We have already beaten Saturday’s opponents Aberdeen Wanderers in Kirkwall and will be keen to complete the double, although they will be a different proposition on their own ground.”

In the only other game in the top Caley league, Ellon host Hillfoots at the Meadows, needing to win all their remaining four games to be sure of claiming third place.

Deeside look to seal title

Now that all the fixtures have been completed in Caley Division 2 and 3, the focus of attention is in the outcome of the last game in Caley 4 North between Deeside and Caithness at Banchory where only a maximum points win will be good enough for Deeside to overhaul Dyce for the title. Any other result would hand Dyce the championship.

Head coach Ryan Mountain was confident Deeside would come through against a Caithness side who will move into second place should they dare to spoil the Woodend party.

He said: “This is a huge game for the club. We had 31 players declare themselves available for the game, many of them who have come through our youth set up, including 18-year-old scrum half Jack McEwan who gets his first start for us.”

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd was keen his young development squad should make a game of it.

He said: “It will have been a good season for them if they do come second, while our first team have competed well in Caley Division 1, and can still be third in the league. We are making good progress. It’s most encouraging.”

Rugby: Gordonians relegated to National League 3 but Highland keep top five aim on track

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]