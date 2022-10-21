Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon will be bidding to improve their joint top position in Caley Division One on Saturday when they entertain Caithness at the Meadows.

A 60-24 victory when the sides met in Thurso will give Ellon confidence heading into this weekend’s encounter.

The Meadows men will be keeping an eye on the game at Woodside where Aberdeenshire host Dunfermline, the other side sharing top slot with them.

Shire chalked up an impressive 36-24 win against Grangemouth Stags last week, derailing the Stirlingshire side’s title hopes.

Shire head coach Charlie Catto said: “We are capable of beating anyone, especially at home.

“After our performance in the second half against the Stags, I am expecting great things.

“A follow-up win against Dunfermline would be just fine.”

In Caley 2 North, leaders Moray travel to Aberdeen where they meet 2nd Gordonians. Second-placed 2nd Highland, who have a game in hand over Moray, make the short trip to RAF Lossiemouth.

Elsewhere in the division, Shetland will look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing at home to RAF Lossiemouth last week when they host Banff, while Mackie and North Police Scotland will enjoy a mid-table tussle.

Bottom side 2nd Aberdeen Grammar travel to Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch will meet Aberdeen University Medics at Kings College, bidding to build on their 14-point lead at the head of affairs but may find the talented students in the mood to put aside a disappointing run.

Second and third-placed sides Dyce and Deeside clash in a game scheduled to be played at the Meadows, Ellon.

In the northern section of the division, Kinloss Eagles are at home to bottom side Inverness Craig Dunain.