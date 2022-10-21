Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

By Jack Nixon
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:06 am
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Ellon will be bidding to improve their joint top position in Caley Division One on Saturday when they entertain Caithness at the Meadows.

A 60-24 victory when the sides met in Thurso will give Ellon confidence heading into this weekend’s encounter.

The Meadows men will be keeping an eye on the game at Woodside where Aberdeenshire host Dunfermline, the other side sharing top slot with them.

Shire chalked up an impressive 36-24 win against Grangemouth Stags last week, derailing the Stirlingshire side’s title hopes.

Shire head coach Charlie Catto said: “We are capable of beating anyone, especially at home.

“After our performance in the second half against the Stags, I am expecting great things.

“A follow-up win against Dunfermline would be just fine.”

In Caley 2 North, leaders Moray travel to Aberdeen where they meet 2nd Gordonians. Second-placed 2nd Highland, who have a game in hand over Moray, make the short trip to RAF Lossiemouth.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes Finn Russell

Elsewhere in the division, Shetland will look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing at home to RAF Lossiemouth last week when they host Banff, while Mackie and North Police Scotland will enjoy a mid-table tussle.

Bottom side 2nd Aberdeen Grammar travel to Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch will meet Aberdeen University Medics at Kings College, bidding to build on their 14-point lead at the head of affairs but may find the talented students in the mood to put aside a disappointing run.

Second and third-placed sides Dyce and Deeside clash in a game scheduled to be played at the Meadows, Ellon.

In the northern section of the division, Kinloss Eagles are at home to bottom side Inverness Craig Dunain.

