Aberdeen Grammar punished for poor start as Gordonians dig deep for vital win

By Jack Nixon
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 7:23 am
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar were left to rue the loss of four tries in the opening 25 minutes as they effectively handed Kelso, the National League One leaders, the game on a plate.

There was much to commend this young Grammar team, even if the home side never came near the overall excellence of a Borders side who ran out resounding 47-10 winners at Rubislaw.

Co-head coach Nat Coe was both dismayed and proud but conceded his team had been well beaten.

He said: “There is clear evidence some of our combinations are coming together but you can’t give a team with the quality of Kelso four tries of a start.

“It is very frustrating and there’s work to be done before we head for Inverness next week. We’ve just got to be up for that one.”

Kelso started the day like a team on a mission, keen to impose themselves on their clearly apprehensive opponents.

Before they knew what was happening Grammar were two tries down and the threat of more to come, given the pace, poise and intent of the Poynder Park back division was evident.

Before half an hour had elapsed, the outcome was clear, although Grammar did well to shake off the four stunning tries attributed to lock Keith Melbourne, flanker Kevin Dryden, a penalty try and winger Nik Stingl, all converted by centre Dwain Patterson.

Grammar’s lone contribution was a penalty from captain and stand off Tom Aplin before the home side managed to breach the Kelso line through late scrum half replacement Donald Kennedy who got on the end of a kick ahead to score at the posts, giving Aplin the easiest of conversions.

Grammar were unlucky to have No 8 Youssef Salem yellow-carded in the midst of the Kelso try fest. His enterprise deserving better.

More competitive second half from Grammar

Grammar’s Patrick Ritchie makes a break. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Trailing 28-10 at the break, Grammar sought to make amends early in the second half but were stunned by a Kelso breakout, resulting in a converted try for centre Frankie Robson.

There then followed a pointless half hour before Kelso ended the afternoon with two late tries from Stingl and Kelso’s man of the match Bruce McNeil, one of which was converted by the excellent Patterson.

Over the piece, the Borderers were worthy winners, although Grammar were well served by centre Paul Paxton.

Sam Knudson played with distinction in the unfamiliar role of full-back, while the entire home pack were eager competitors, even if by the end of the afternoon they had been bullied into submission by McNeil at his belligerent best.

Gordonians now the only unbeaten side in National 3

Gordonians’ remarkable start to the season continued as they made it 11 wins in a row with a 26-24 win at West of Scotland.

In addition to ending their opponents’ 100% record the victory moves Jim Fleetwood’s side nine points clear of West, who have played a game less.

The numbers make for impressive reading for the GoGos. They have clocked up 533 points in the process at an average of 48 per game.

But despite their overall dominance in the league, Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice would have no talk of promotion or titles.

Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice.

He said: “We were magnificent at times in what was a great game of rugby but there’s a long way to go yet.

“I was impressed by the manner in which we applied ourselves, starting slowly but once we were in top gear there was only one winner.

“We picked up two yellow cards which proves we were competing, though I thought they were a bit harsh in a keenly fought affair. All our hard work is now paying off.”

The winning margin may have been only two points but the visitors were never headed.

Ross Birnie was a standout for Gordonians, kicking two penalties and one conversion, while racing in for one of his side’s three tries.

The other two touchdowns were attributed to front-rower Tom Williams and lock Archie Duncan.

Gordonians, who led 13-7 at half time, now travel to Fife on Saturday where they meet fourth-placed Howe of Fife.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented