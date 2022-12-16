Ellon looking to take control at the top of Caley Division 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon go into the last weekend of 2022. firmly locked together with Dunfermline at the head of affairs in Caley Division 1.

The Meadows men will hope to improve their points difference away to lowly Hillfoots, while the Fifers have a much tougher assignment at home to third-placed Grangemouth Stags.

Elsewhere where in the division, Aberdeen Wanderers entertain Aberdeenshire in a derby clash at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, leaders 2nd Higland are not in action, giving Moray a great opportunity to leapfrog the Canal Park side in the race for the title.

Moray look to have a straightforward task at Rubislaw where they meet 2nd Aberdeen Grammar who have yet to win a game this season.

The most attractive game in the division may well be at Stonehaven where Mackie and 2nd Gordonians, two of the most entertaining in the league, are sure to throw the ball about.

In Caley 3 North, there are no games which will affect promotion but the pick of bunch looks to be at Kings College where Aberdeen University Medics play Deeside, while 2nd Caithness host Turriff and Fraserburgh are at home to 2nd Aberdeenshire.