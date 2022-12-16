Ellon looking to take control at the top of Caley Division 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Ellon looking to take control at the top of Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
December 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 7:26 am
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.

Ellon go into the last weekend of 2022. firmly locked together with Dunfermline at the head of affairs in Caley Division 1.

The Meadows men will hope to improve their points difference away to lowly Hillfoots, while the Fifers have a much tougher assignment at home to third-placed Grangemouth Stags.

Elsewhere where in the division, Aberdeen Wanderers entertain Aberdeenshire in a derby clash at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, leaders 2nd Higland are not in action, giving Moray a great opportunity to leapfrog the Canal Park side in the race for the title.

Moray look to have a straightforward task at Rubislaw where they meet 2nd Aberdeen Grammar who have yet to win a game this season.

The most attractive game in the division may well be at Stonehaven where Mackie and 2nd Gordonians, two of the most entertaining in the league, are sure to throw the ball about.

In Caley 3 North, there are no games which will affect promotion but the pick of bunch looks to be at Kings College where Aberdeen University Medics play Deeside, while 2nd Caithness host Turriff and Fraserburgh are at home to 2nd Aberdeenshire.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Zander Fagerson’s potential absence is a massive blow to Scotland’s Six Nations hopes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Glasgow won the 1872 Cup with victories in both legs.
Five pointers for the Six Nations from Glasgow Warriors' 1872 Cup victory
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie scores Edinburgh's first try.
Edinburgh 25 Glasgow 32: Warriors storm back with brilliant tries to reclaim the 1872…
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland and Orkney reflect on their national league seasons so far
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine.
Rugby mid-term report: Gordonians exactly where they expected to be in National 3
Emiliano Boffelli has agreed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh.
1872 Cup: Emiliano Boffelli didn't get to Qatar, but is still staying at Edinburgh
Darcy Graham was Scotland's best performer in 2022.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Darcy Graham was Scotland's Player of the Year in 2022
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Gordon Thomson on why combined efforts are needed to bring Premiership rugby…
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select took place at Rubislaw. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Rugby: Seven-try Aberdeen Exiles thrill on their way to Boxing Day win over Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar chairman raises concerns over increased concussion risks for female rugby players to…
Ruaridh Jackson in action for the Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Rugby: Annual Boxing Day encounter at Rubislaw has extra significance this year

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented