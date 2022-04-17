Shinty: Oban Camanachd win marred by injury to scorer Malcolm Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd win marred by injury to scorer Malcolm Clark

By Bill McAllister
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 8:17 pm
Malcolm Clark suffered an ankle injury in Oban Camanachd's cup win
Malcolm Clark was switched from wing centre to the forward line for Oban Camanachd’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup quarter final at Bute, scored two goals, then had to go to hospital.

An eventful day ended with a worrying injury concern for Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans following his side’s 5-0 win.

Evans said: “Malcolm’s damaged his ankle and it’s a big worry for us as we wait to find out the extent of his injury.

“We made changes following last week’s defeat to Kyles Athletic – and now we face them in the semi-final.

“The performance was better and Bute’s young keeper Stuart Sutherland was outstanding.

“Nineteen-year-old Ross Campbell, who had been on the fringes of the team, got his first senior 90 minutes and a goal, which is good for the lad.

“Evan MacLellan came off with a knee injury but he might be OK for next weekend.”

Louie MacFarlane grabbed a goal in each half, as did Clark, with Campbell completing the scoring in 75 minutes.

MacDonald treble for Kyles in rout of Cruachanside

Scott MacDonald hit a hat trick as cup holders Kyles ran out 6-0 winners at new club Cruachanside. Martin MacFadyen grabbed a double with Finnan Kennedy also on target.

“Cruachanside fought hard but Scott, who scored in our previous game, took his goals well”, said manager Robert Baxter.

Kyles beat Oban on penalties in last year’s final.

Ross Macmillan hit a double as Inveraray beat visitors Col Glen 4-0, with brothers Fraser and Campbell Watt also netting.

The Winterton Park side now face a semi-final against Mid Argyll or Oban Celtic, whose tie was off for Covid-19 reasons.

Lochcarron are through to the second round of the new Single Club Competition with a 3-0 home win over Aberdeen University.

Gregor Cushnie’s double takes him to five goals in four games with Kenny Cushnie also finding the net.

