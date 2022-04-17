Shinty: Oban Camanachd win marred by injury to scorer Malcolm Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malcolm Clark was switched from wing centre to the forward line for Oban Camanachd’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup quarter final at Bute, scored two goals, then had to go to hospital.

An eventful day ended with a worrying injury concern for Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans following his side’s 5-0 win.

Evans said: “Malcolm’s damaged his ankle and it’s a big worry for us as we wait to find out the extent of his injury.

“We made changes following last week’s defeat to Kyles Athletic – and now we face them in the semi-final.

“The performance was better and Bute’s young keeper Stuart Sutherland was outstanding.

“Nineteen-year-old Ross Campbell, who had been on the fringes of the team, got his first senior 90 minutes and a goal, which is good for the lad.

“Evan MacLellan came off with a knee injury but he might be OK for next weekend.”

Louie MacFarlane grabbed a goal in each half, as did Clark, with Campbell completing the scoring in 75 minutes.

MacDonald treble for Kyles in rout of Cruachanside

Scott MacDonald hit a hat trick as cup holders Kyles ran out 6-0 winners at new club Cruachanside. Martin MacFadyen grabbed a double with Finnan Kennedy also on target.

“Cruachanside fought hard but Scott, who scored in our previous game, took his goals well”, said manager Robert Baxter.

Kyles beat Oban on penalties in last year’s final.

Ross Macmillan hit a double as Inveraray beat visitors Col Glen 4-0, with brothers Fraser and Campbell Watt also netting.

The Winterton Park side now face a semi-final against Mid Argyll or Oban Celtic, whose tie was off for Covid-19 reasons.

Lochcarron are through to the second round of the new Single Club Competition with a 3-0 home win over Aberdeen University.

Gregor Cushnie’s double takes him to five goals in four games with Kenny Cushnie also finding the net.