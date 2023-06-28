Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under

Work commitments will rule Grant out for at least four weeks.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye's Ross Gordon and Calum Grant (Kingussie) challenge for the ball in a MacTavish Cup match at The Dell.
Calum Grant will miss at least four weeks for Kingussie due to work commitments. Image: Neil Paterson

Kingussie will be without key defender Calum Grant for at least four weeks as he travels half-way across the world to Australia through work commitments.

His imminent departure means he will miss some key matches as Kingussie fight on all four fronts in an attempt to match last year’s Grand Slam success.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “We have known about the possibility of losing Calum through his work for a while now and there have been a couple of delays, but it is now happening.”

Grant captained the Scotland under-21 side against their Irish counter-parts in 2019 and he is a regular starter in a Kingussie defence that has only conceded seven goals in eight league matches so far this season; the fewest in the division.

He will miss Saturday’s Mowi Premiership match at Lovat, the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final tie at Caberfeidh, the league meeting with Skye Camanachd at the Dell and the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi final tie against Kinlochshiel due to his trip.

Borthwick said: “There’s no doubt Calum will be a big loss to us and right now, I only hope his stay abroad isn’t extended beyond the four-week period so that he’ll be able to re-join us for the final stretch of the season.

“I do have options to cover his absence though as I could move Alexander Michie back into defence whilst Lee Bain can play there too.

“I’ll give it all some thought ahead of the weekend game at Lovat.”

