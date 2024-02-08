Shinty: Mowi Premiership new boys Glenurquhart ramp up friendly fixtures as part of campaign preparations

There are just three weeks to go until the start of the new shinty season and preparations are ramping up with a raft of friendly fixtures – with sides hoping their Saturday bounce games will beat the weather.

Having beaten Inverness 4-0 last weekend, newly-promoted Glenurquhart are already preparing for their Mowi Premiership campaign.

Manager David Stewart said: “The Inverness game was all about getting a good run out and shaking off the rustiness and it served both sides well.

“We have much the same squad as last year, but Alastair Maclean has gone to New Zealand for a year, and he’ll be a big loss.

“We’ve promoted Sam Burnett from the second team and there are one or two others knocking on the door.

“We’ll need them all as you must have depth in your squad to play in the Premiership.”

The Glen finished second to champions Lochaber in the Mowi National Division last season – and Stewart knows his side will have to fight for every point.

They open their top-flight campaign at Lovat before hosting champions Kingussie.

Stewart said: “It doesn’t really matter who we are up against, it will be tough. We are under no illusions.

“But, although there are no easy games, you can also say no one is unbeatable.

“We’re all looking forward to it.”

Kinlochshiel are up next for Glenurquhart, and their manager Willie MacRae said: “We don’t know yet whether Conor Cormack will be available as he might get some work shifts in before the season starts.

“Youngsters Arron Jack, Kieran Martin and Seumas Martin will be in the squad.”

Shinty teams look forward to game-time despite absences

Lovat, who will be skippered by Graeme MacMillan this season, meet Oban Celtic at Balgate.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “We have a couple of boys at the rugby, but should still have a strong squad available.

“The boys have been working hard and we’re now looking forward to getting the games started.

“The likes of Daniel Grieve and Drew Howie have been rested since towards the end of last season, so have had good time to recover from injuries and regain their fitness.

“We’ll now start giving them game time in the friendlies ahead of the season starting.”

Oban Celtic were impressive in the previous week’s 3-1 win over the Newtonmore second team. Lennon Campbell’s brace and Daniel Macmillan counted, but it was young Joe MacVicar who caught the eye at full-centre.

Meanwhile, Oban Camanachd are hopeful their Mossfield pitch will pass an inspection ahead of Kilmallie’s visit.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Lewis Cameron is working away so can’t play, whilst Ross Campbell has a tight hamstring after featuring for Lochside last week, so we won’t risk him.

“I should still have a pool of 18 players to choose from, though.”

New Kilmallie manager Mark MacPherson will not be present following the sad passing of his father Archie, so assistant manager Martin Stewart will take the side.

New signing Ryan Harrison makes his Skye debut against his former club Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.

It is also a first match in charge for Skye manager Willie MacDonald, who said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Ryan show his qualities and hopefully he’ll settle in quickly. The different options he gives us to try other players elsewhere is exciting.

“I’m happy with what we have, and we now need to see what we are like in a game.”

Elsewhere, Beauly play Caberfeidh, while Newtonmore and Fort William clash at the Eilan.

The Lochaber and Inverness first and second teams are scheduled to meet in a double-header.