Shinty: Kyles Athletic make perfect start while Kinlochshiel prove too strong for Skye

Kyles Athletic made a winning start to their Mowi Premiership campaign, beating Newtonmore 2-0 at the Eilan.

After their opening day fixture against Oban Camanachd was postponed, Kyles gave new signing James Pringle a debut at wing centre and Ross Macrae fired them into an interval lead.

The Tighnabruaich men put their bodies on the line and David Zavaroni was a standout at full centre line.

Victory was confirmed a couple of minutes from time when More keeper Kenny Ross inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

The sides also played for the Glenmorangie Shield which was presented to Kyles captain Scott Macdonald by Newtonmore president Norman MacArthur.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It was a good win, if not a great performance, but the result is the most important thing at this point in the season.

“There’s lots to improve on and it certainly wasn’t a great game to watch. James Pringle played around 80 minutes which will do him good as he and the rest of the team will all admit to being a bit rusty.”

Kinlochshiel couldn’t turn their pressure into goals against Kingussie last week, but got into the grove against Skye, winning 5-0 in their derby at Rèaraig.

The hosts won the toss of the coin and opened with a firm wind in their favour, pinning Skye back.

Keith MacRae’s double and strikes from Archie MacRae, Ali Nixon and Jordan Fraser capped a dominant performance and the winning margin could have been bigger but for Skye keeper Ryan Morrison.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Everything came together for us today, but I don’t think that was Skye’s strongest team. Archie MacRae was on the ball, and I think he’s going to have a great season.

“The downside was David Falconer’s knee injury and he’s off to hospital to get it checked out.”

Borthwick proves the difference

Dylan Borthwick’s return to the fold is already making the difference for Kingussie.

Borthwick scored the only goal of the game against Kinlochshiel last week and his brace saw off newly promoted Glenurquhart 2-0 at Blairbeg. However, a challenge on wing centre Liam Borthwick left him with a broken metatarsal.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Dylan came up trumps again and he could have had a hat-trick. Some of the challenges went too far though and it’s disappointing that Liam will face a spell on the sidelines.”

Malcolm Clark’s brace and a terrific Matthew Sloss goal gave Oban Camanachd a 3-1 interval lead against Lochaber.

However, goals from Stuart Callison, Max Campbell and Ben Delaney’s penalty earned the Spean Bridge side a deserved first point of the season in a 3-3 draw.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We were in control at half-time, playing well with fairly strong wind behind us.

“We needed the next goal but missed some really good chances to kill the game.

“Fair play to Lochaber as they got a deflected second goal and they were the better team after that.

“I’m not happy with result but I need to take into account that we were seven players short.”

Scotland keeper Stuart MacDonald returned to the Lovat side to help them win 4-3 at Caberfeidh.

Ben MacDonald, and Craig Morrison’s brace counted for the home side but Greg Matheson’s double and strikes from Marc MacLachlan and Lorne MacKay gave Lovat victory. Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor was sent off.

Beauly are early Mowi National Division leaders, overcoming Col Glen 4-0 with Callum Flynn scoring twice and Robbie Brindle and Euan Maccormick the others.

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William also notched second victories. GMA defeated Oban Celtic 6-1 with Calum Morrison scoring twice and Calum McLay, Cailean Macleod, Craig Anderson and Finlay Ralston getting the others. Gabriel Tidser replied.

Inveraray’s Neil Campbell cancelled out Cam Stephen’s opener before Archie MacKinnon gave Fort William a 2-1 win.

Shane O’Rua sealed Kilmallie’s first win of the season, beating Bute 1-0.