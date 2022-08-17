George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 12:04 am
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)

George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith are among those who have shared their experiences with cancer in an intimate shoot with acclaimed British photographer Rankin.

Cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support has released a series of portraits of celebrities and ordinary people affected by cancer.

News reporter and journalist Alagiah, 66, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and has been photographed alongside personal trainer and mother of three Mary Huckle, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in the same year as Alagiah.

George Alagiah and Mary Huckle (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)

Speaking about his experience of living with cancer, which subsequently spread to his lymph nodes and lungs, Alagiah said: “People always ask me how I cope and it’s the hardest question.

“The challenge at first was getting my cancer diagnosis straight in my head; despite having so much going for me, a successful career and a loving family, here I was just being told I was dying.

“I wish I had known sooner just how much support Macmillan could have offered me throughout this whole experience, but I thought I had to be at the end of my life to ask for it.”

Speaking about her own diagnosis Huckle described the difficulty of breaking the news to her loved ones: “The ripple effects are always far reaching and just as traumatic for them. Many lonely, sleepless nights ensued.”

Adding: “I just had to accept the situation and crack on with the process.”

Sheridan Smith photographed by Rankin to mark the return of the Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)

The photography series captured by Rankin, who has previously photographed the Queen, Kate Moss and David Bowie, marks the return of the Macmillan Coffee Morning – the charity’s nationwide fundraising event to support people living with cancer.

Stage and screen actress Smith has supported Macmillan for a number of years after losing loved ones to cancer and was photographed by Rankin alongside Manchester-based nurse Suad Ibrahim whose father died from cancer.

The 41-year-old who rose to fame starring in popular sitcoms The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Gavin and Stacey, said: “Connecting with others who have been touched by cancer can really help you to feel less alone.

“Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is the perfect space to do that.”

This is Going to Hurt and Fleabag actor Kadiff Kirwan, who lost his mother to cancer, also sat for Rankin alongside former primary school teacher Chloe Dixon.

Lauren Mahon and Shell Rowe
Lauren Mahon and Shell Rowe (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)

Award-winning podcast host and cancer campaigner Lauren Mahon was photographed with Shell Rowe, a 23-year-old filmmaker and TikTok star who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019.

Mahon, 37, who hosted You, Me and the Big C with Dame Deborah James and Rachael Bland who both later died from cancer, spoke more specifically about the financial pressures a cancer diagnosis can bring.

She said: “When I got diagnosed, one thing that completely floored me was money. For some reason I thought – which I think is quite normal – that I would be looked after, that there’d be Government funding, or support I could apply for.

Kadiff Kirwan and former primary school teacher Chloe Dixon who was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018 (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)

“I didn’t realise it would be statutory sick pay. I’d moved out my parents’ house before I received my diagnosis and I couldn’t even afford to pay my rent in London – my friends had to fundraise just to keep me in my home.

To organise your own Macmillan Coffee Morning visit https://coffeeregister.macmillan.org.uk/

