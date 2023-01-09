Alex Jones didn’t want to ‘turn up and just observe’ in new documentary series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Jones didn’t want to ‘turn up and just observe’ in new documentary series

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:36 pm
Alex Jones on BBC Breakfast speaking about her new documentary series looking at fertility (BBC Breakfast)
Alex Jones on BBC Breakfast speaking about her new documentary series looking at fertility (BBC Breakfast)

Alex Jones has said she “didn’t want to be the television girl that turned up and just was there to observe” in her documentary series about fertility.

In W series Alex Jones: Making Babies, the Welsh TV presenter, 45, trains as a fertility assistant at one of the UK’s top fertility clinics.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about the experience of working at King’s Fertility in London, Jones said: “I just really enjoyed the experience and felt like I had a proper role.

“Because I didn’t want to be the television girl that turned up and just was there to observe.

“But it wasn’t, it wasn’t easy.”

Jones, who regularly presents The One Show, explained how she had to delay the filming of the programme after finding out she had fallen pregnant with her daughter Annie.

“When this opportunity came about we were in the middle of the pandemic, and of course we couldn’t film in a hospital. But then I found out, to my absolute delight, that we’d had a lovely surprise, we were expecting little Annie,” she said.

“And I called them and said ‘I’m really sorry, I’m pregnant, so I can’t do it’.

“And I said ‘I understand if you need to get somebody else to front this documentary but I don’t feel it’s sensitive for me to be there’.

“Of course, they have members of staff who fall pregnant but I didn’t think it was right for me to be there. So we waited until Annie was born… And then we started filming when Annie was four weeks.”

Jones also praised the couples who agreed to take part in the programme and thanked them for helping to raise awareness of the IVF and fertility treatment processes.

She told presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay: “I can’t believe that the individuals and couples who we featured agreed to take part.

“It’s such a personal and epic journey, physically and mentally.

“And without them of course, we wouldn’t have a 10-part series. So credit to them for letting us share their story because all of those people took part felt quite isolated and vulnerable, very lonely as well going through the process because very often employers don’t understand what it might be like to go through it and extended family and friends don’t understand.

“And hopefully with this, more people will be able to be more supportive because they’ll understand what the process entails because it’s such a lot to go through.”

Jones previously fronted a BBC Two programme, Alex Jones: Fertility & Me, which looked at similar topics after she decided to begin trying for a baby at the age of 38 with her husband Charlie Thomson.

Although she has not received fertility treatment, Jones has spoken openly about having a miscarriage less than a year after the birth of her first child.

Jones has three Children, sons Teddy and Kit and daughter Annie.

BBC Breakfast airs every day on BBC One at 6am.

