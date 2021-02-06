Lochee couple in their 70s defrauded of thousands of pounds as police investigate

The men alleged they were investigating instances of unpaid VAT for labourer work and defrauded the couple of £3,000.
The fraudsters demanded the money in cash and threatened the couple that they would be arrested if they did not pay immediately.
The first suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, around 50-years-old, with short grey hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a navy woollen coat and black gloves.
The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, in his early 30’s, with short dark hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a black jacket and blue surgical mask.
Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
