Third man arrested and charged over 2023 crash in which 21-year-old died

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash in Milngavie last year.

He is the third person to be charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Ryan Wheeler, 21, was a rear seat passenger in a Skoda Superb which was involved in the incident on Auchenhowie Road at about 9.05pm on Sunday February 26 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old female rear seat passenger and the 19-year-old male driver of the Skoda were taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged.

Two males, aged 18 and 24, were previously arrested and charged in relation to the crash and will appear in court at a later date.