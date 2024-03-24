British-Irish relations have improved in last year – Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British-Irish relations have improved in last year – Harris

By Press Association
Simon Harris speaks to the media after being confirmed as the new leader of Fine Gael (Eamon Ward/PA)
The relationship between Ireland and the UK has improved over the past year, Simon Harris has said.

However, the man who is set to become Ireland’s next premier acknowledged there were challenges in the relationship and said he was “proud” of the stance his Government had taken over the UK’s controversial Legacy Bill.

Speaking shortly after being confirmed as party leader, Mr Harris said that he looked forward to engaging with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as the recently restored powersharing Executive in Northern Ireland.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had differences with the UK Government over Brexit. Relations were also strained when Ireland launched a legal interstate case against the UK’s new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Mr Harris said he had recently hosted a reception in London and met with a number of MPs.

He said: “And I did say to them I do think Irish-British relations are in a much better place this March than they were last March.

“We have seen real progress around the Windsor Framework, we have seen real progress in relation to the Northern Ireland institutions back up and running.

“That is really important. I am determined to work with the Northern Ireland Executive. I look forward to the first North-South Ministerial Council taking place.”

Mr Harris continued: “I welcome, should I be given the honour of serving in the office of taoiseach, an opportunity to engage early with the British prime minister.

“This country remains strongly pro-European, our home in the European Union is crucial to who we are, to our identity and to our economic success.

“But good strong economic, social, personal and interpersonal relations with our nearest neighbour in the United Kingdom is always going to be a major, major part of Ireland’s diplomatic policy.”

Simon Harris said he was proud of the stance Ireland had taken over the Legacy Bill (Eamon Ward/PA)

The new Fine Gael leader said issues over truth and justice for victims in Northern Ireland still had to be worked through between the two governments.

He said: “There are challenges in the relationship, like there are in any.

“We are all aware of the Legacy Bill and the recent court rulings in Northern Ireland.

“Those matters need to be worked through.

“I am proud of the position adopted by the Irish Government.

“One that wasn’t done lightly at all, but that we will stand by victims and survivors and make sure they have an opportunity for truth and justice.”