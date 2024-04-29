Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova said the Princess Royal wants to appear in the BBC flagship dance competition.

Professional dancer Bychkova has claimed that Anne told her last month “at a ballet event” that she would like to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

“She is a Strictly fan, and she wants to go on the show — she told me,” 34-year-old Bychkova told the Sun newspaper.

Royal visit to Wellingborough
The Princess Royal is said to have shown interest in appearing on the BBC show (Darren Staples/PA)

“She did say that.

“I think she would be good — there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?”

It comes after the Queen announced “I’m one of Strictly’s greatest fans” after star Johannes Radebe presented her with a pair of steel-shod shoes at an event in Cambridge in February.

Speaking on the royal’s love for Strictly, Bychkova added: “They love it, and they watch it all the time.

“Whenever you see royals at events, they all know what’s going on.

“I’m not from this country so I don’t know all the royal etiquette, but you learn through situations, and I just try to be (as) respectful as I can when I meet the royals.

“It just blows your mind to think how big this show is.”

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour
Nadiya Bychkova made her debut on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 (BBC/PA)

Bychkova insinuated she would put a good word in for Anne to show bosses.

“We get that privilege, and because of the show, we end up in circles with celebrities who love Strictly.

“So whenever we speak with the producers I say, ‘What about this person?, or, ‘What about that person?’.”

This year will mark 20 years since Strictly Come Dancing came to TV screens.